A perfect morning and a wonderful turn-out for Rundonegal 5k

The annual Rundonegal Women's 5k road race and walk was blessed with splendid sunshine in the Twin Towns on Sunday morning.

And while there were some fast times and personal bests right through the field, this race was more about the occasion.

Huge crowds gathered to celebrate the memory Brid Carr and raise much needed funds for Ovarian Cancer Research.

Fionnuala Diver of Letterkenny AC was first athlete home in 18.55, followed by Zola Flynn in 18.56 and Monica McGranaghan, Letterkenny AC in 19.46.

“It has been a great success once again,” said Grace Boyle, one of the organisers of Rundonegal.

“We had big numbers again this year, over 500 women between runners, joggers and walkers took part in this morning’s race.

“It was a beautiful morning and it ran off without a hitch and has been another huge success once again.

“Seamus Carr, the late Brid Carr’s husband flew over especially for the event and he started the race and he was thrilled with the turnout.”

Run Donegal Womens 5k Results



Place Number Name Time Club

1 664 Fionnuala Diver 00:18:55 Letterkenny A C

2 942 Zola Flynn 00:18:56 0

3 89 Monica McGranaghan 00:19:46 Letterkenny A C

4 675 Michelle Hunter 00:20:22 Finn Valley A C

5 637 Jessica Roberts 00:20:30 0

6 87 Evelyn McGinley 00:20:32 Inishowen A C

7 682 Sinead Kenny 00:20:45 Finn Valley A C

8 666 Noeleen Merritt 00:21:00 Finn Valley A C

9 9 Eimear Gallen 00:21:08 Finn Valley A C

10 541 Danielle McNamee 00:21:16 0

11 671 Paula Friel 00:21:46 Finn Valley A C

12 88 Sharon McDaid 00:21:52 Inishowen A C

13 38 Karin Duffner 00:22:08 FVF4L

14 534 Clare Keenan 00:22:13 Finn Valley A C

15 835 Lisa Ferguson 00:22:18 FVF4L

16 48 Ailish Patton 00:22:21 Finn Valley A C

17 881 Roisin Friel-McGinley 00:22:27 Lifford A C

18 965 Carol Dohoher 00:22:35 clan na nGael

19 887 Clare Meehan 00:22:51 Aghyaran Athletics

20 652 Deirdre Ward 00:22:52 0

21 888 Odette McMenamin 00:22:55 Aghyaran Athletics

22 806 Aoife McGrath 00:23:00 Finn Valley A C

23 10 Carmel McBide 00:23:05 Finn Valley A C

24 85 Joanne McNabb 00:23:05 Finn Valley A C

25 828 Vincent Lafferty 00:23:06 Castlefinn Runners

26 644 Noreen Bonner 00:23:26 Finn Valley A C

27 807 Jacqui Timoney 00:23:31 Individual

28 850 Marie McGroary 00:23:42 Tír Chonaill A C

29 655 Lynn Crawford 00:23:52 0

30 689 Tara Hegarty 00:23:54 Finn Valley A C

31 831 Rachel McGranaghan 00:23:56 Castlefinn Runners

32 648 Joanne Campbell 00:24:05 finn valley fit for life

33 196 Rosemary Galvin 00:24:11 Finn Valley A C

34 2 Maeve Callaghan 00:24:14 Individual

35 1000 Demetra Callaghan 00:24:15 Individual

36 540 Nancy McNamee 00:24:25 Finn Valley A C

37 3 Saoirse Callaghan 00:04:27 Letterkenny A C

38 498 Hazel Browne 00:24:39 Individual

39 535 Gloria Donaghey 00:24:41 Finn Valley A C

40 976 Bernie Martin 00:24:44 0

41 502 Patrica McCauley 00:24:47 0

42 990 Frances McGlynn 00:24:47 FVF4L

43 102 Clara Carroll 00:24:47 FVF4L

44 528 Goretti Marley 00:24:47 finn valley fit for life

45 548 Alison Murray 00:24:50 Bruckless Runners

46 477 Aine McElchar 00:24:51 FVF4L

47 868 Rachel Bell 00:24:58 Raphoe Runners

48 681 Bernie Crossan 00:25:00 Finn Valley A C

49 549 Majella Cunningham 00:25:01 Bruckless Runners

50 986 Siobhan McCarthy 00:25:07 Individual

51 632 Helen Coll 00:25:15 Individual

52 43 Susan Thompson 00:25:19 Individual

53 636 Patricia Hegarty 00:25:21 Tír Chonaill A C

54 475 Amanda Stevenson 00:25:23 Individual

55 683 Sharon Hamilton 00:25:24 aghyaran Athletics

56 524 Aisling Brennan 00:25:27 0

57 506 Claire Nugent 00:25:29 tír Chonaill A C

58 814 Carol McKinney 00:25:34 Castlefinn Runners

59 633 Breda Boyle 00:25:37 Individual

60 943 Ann Doherty 00:25:37 0

61 634 Owen Coyle 00:25:38 Rosses A.C.

62 809 Leanne Patton 00:25:46 Castlefinn Runners

63 829 Sabrina McGhee 00:25:49 Castlefinn Runners

64 864 Linda McBeth 00:25:50 Raphoe Runners

65 642 Billy Broderick 00:25:52 Swanlings

66 847 JJ Murphy 00:26:05 Finn Valley A C

67 871 Shauna Kelly 00:26:10 Raphoe Runners

68 493 Carolne Ward 00:26:13 Tír Chonaill A C

69 631 Linda Cronin 00:26:15 Letterkenny A C

70 856 Emma Bates 00:26:19 Convoy

71 696 Natalie Byrne 00:26:21 Melvin WJR

72 568 Nicola Buchmore 00:26:26 0

73 62 Bridget Molloy 00:26:27 Individual

74 668 Diane Gallagher 00:26:29 0

75 693 Pius Doherty 00:26:31 Lifford A C

76 635 Stephanie Brennan 00:26:31 Tír Chonaill A C

77 546 Shaun Doherty 00:26:34 Lifford A C

78 661 Lawerance Doherty 00:26:35 0

79 880 Emma Hegarty 00:26:37 Individual

80 643 Shauna Swan O'Donnell 00:26:37 Swanlings

81 525 Sinead Browne 00:26:41 Finn Valley A C

82 852 Jo Lyons 00:26:43 Individual

83 964 Mary Dooher 00:26:45 Clan na nGael

84 985 Patricia Houston 00:26:49 FVF4L

85 491 Carmel Monaghan 00:26:49 Bruckless Runners

86 694 Máirín Laffey 00:26:49 0

87 687 Johanne Conlin 00:26:50 Aghyaran Athletics

88 812 Darren Gallen 00:26:53 Castlefinn Runners

89 569 Kevin Gallagher 00:26:56 rosses A.C.

90 836 Denise Ferguson 00:26:57 FVF4L

91 551 Kay Malone 00:27:00 0

92 464 Nicola Kee 00:27:03 0

93 545 Debra Small 00:27:08 Lifford A C

94 849 Emma Murphy 00:27:09 Finn Valley A C

95 959 Angela Ward 00:27:11 0

96 902 Gert Doherty 00:27:12 0

97 520 Sinead Gallen 00:27:13 Finn Valley A C

98 510 Claire Taylor 00:27:16 convoy

99 912 Jessica Roberts 00:27:17 0

100 867 Mandy O'Connell 00:27:20 Raphoe Runners

101 509 Grainne Greene 00:27:21 convoy

102 667 Edyta Piechowicz 00:27:22 0

103 4 Orla Callaghan 00:27:22 Individual

104 878 Paula Jansen 00:27:23 Finn Valley A C

105 64 Carol Farren 00:27:26 Individual

106 690 Fiona Doherty 00:27:30 0

107 817 Louisa Laverty 00:27:36 Castlefinn Runners

108 914 Elaine Coyle 00:27:06 0

109 891 Diane McGarrigle 00:27:38 FVF4L

110 660 Karen Barker 00:27:43 0

111 885 Denise Moss 00:27:44 Aghyaran Athletics

112 866 Mary McGranaghan 00:27:46 Raphoe Runners

113 656 Bernadette Carr 00:27:48 0

114 953 Sinead O'Neill 00:27:58 0

115 944 Majella Devine 00:27:59 0

116 95 Sinead McConnell 00:28:03 Finn Valley A C

117 641 Catriona Devine 00:28:03 Finn Valley A C

118 999 Siobhan Keegan 00:28:04 Finn Valley A C

119 543 Gaynor Hindley 00:28:05 Aghyaran Athletics

120 896 Sinead Collins 00:28:10 Individual

121 916 Hilary Pearson 00:28:11 Individual

122 898 Stephanie Rushe 00:28:12 Individual

123 11 Eibhlin Coll 00:28:13 Individual

124 74 Marie Anderson 00:28:16 0

125 492 Edel Travers 00:28:19 Tír Chonaill A C

126 473 Wendy Goudie 00:28:20 Individual

127 15 Kay Bonner 00:28:20 Convoy

128 362 Elaine Parke 00:28:20 Convoy

129 657 Vera Carr 00:28:24 Tír Chonaill A C

130 688 Kerrie Hunter 00:28:26 Aghyaran Athletics

131 482 Tina McGlynn 00:28:42 Individual

132 28 Teresa Melaugh 00:28:46 Individual

133 816 Claire Henderson 00:28:53 Castlefinn Runners

134 658 Teresa Gillespie 00:28:53 Tír Chonaill A C

135 895 Ciara McLaughlin 00:28:59 0

136 495 Martina Healy 00:29:00 FVF4L

137 29 Karina McMenamin 00:29:07 FVF4L

138 903 Noreen Colhoun 00:29:12 0

139 857 Frances Gilchrist 00:29:13 Tír Chonaill A C

140 629 Joy Carroll 00:29:15 Individual

141 907 Elaine Quinn 00:29:17 0

142 906 Mairead Maguire 00:29:19 0

143 995 Siobhan McKeague 00:29:22 Individual

144 537 Meave McHale 00:29:24 0

145 676 Michaela Doherty 00:29:27 melvin WJR

146 904 Orla McElwee 00:29:29 0

147 804 Christine Barron 00:29:30 FVF4L

148 51 Lee-Ann Melaugh 00:29:32 Individual

149 501 Pauline Gallagher 00:29:34 0

150 927 Serena Merritt 00:29:34 0

151 853 Kelly Lyons 00:29:35 Individual

152 911 Shona Catterson 00:29:37 0

153 861 Elaine Chambers 00:29:38 Raphoe Runners

154 467 Kathleen McDevitt 00:29:39 Individual

155 461 Jennifer McAuley 00:29:40 Castlefinn Runners

156 848 Aisling Murphy 00:29:43 Finn Valley A C

157 100 Nancy Gallagher 00:29:45 Individual

158 839 Edel Neely 00:29:47 FVF4L

159 968 Deirdre Browne 00:29:47 FVF4L

160 505 Shania McLaughlin 00:29:50 0

161 73 Helen Hegarty 00:29:57 Tír Chonaill A C

162 956 Bernie O'Neill 00:30:02 0

163 63 Maureen McElhinney 00:30:03 0

164 673 Ann Marie Doherty 00:30:04 Tír Chonaill A C

165 938 Emma Conaghan 00:30:07 Castlefinn Runners

166 563 Martina Scott 00:30:09 0

167 908 Michelle Morris 00:30:10 0

168 897 Siobhan Byrne 00:30:13 Individual

169 52 Paulene Gallagher 00:30:14 Individual

170 678 Louise Mailey 00:30:15 Convoy

171 14 Rosemary Parkinson 00:30:15 Convoy

172 468 Sinead Duignan 00:30:16 Individual

173 966 Aishling McGuire 00:30:16 0

174 821 G Browne 00:30:16 Castlefinn Runners

175 647 Helena Kennedy 00:30:17 0

176 645 Kathleen Burke 00:30:17 0

177 564 Maria Gillen 00:30:18 0

178 808 Wendy McGlinchey 00:30:18 Finn Valley A C

179 937 Fionnuala McBride 00:30:18 Castlefinn Runners

180 810 Laura Hegarty 00:30:19 Castlefinn Runners

181 893 Terri Doherty 00:30:20 0

182 892 Jacqui Doherty 00:30:20 0

183 971 Teresa Quigg 00:30:20 0

184 8 Louise Callaghan 00:30:21 Individual

185 659 Rhonda Moore 00:30:22 0

186 507 Grainnia McElhinney 00:30:24 0

187 1570 Roseanne Gallagher 00:30:28 Rosses A.C.

188 72 Charlotte Doherty 00:30:29 Individual

189 972 Margaret McBride 00:30:30 0

190 32 Cathy Hannigan 00:30:34 Individual

191 830 Emma Lawrence 00:30:35 Castlefinn Runners

192 909 Eileen Maguire 00:30:38 0

193 679 Marie Pisano 00:30:39 0

194 894 Sandra Herron 00:30:39 FVF4L

195 503 Mary Duddy 00:30:40 0

196 901 Geraldine Bonner 00:30:40 Individual

197 686 Josie Gallagher 00:30:40 0

198 513 Brid Gallen 00:30:41 finn valley fit for life

199 859 Breige McBride 00:30:45 0

200 858 Una Dunleavy 00:30:45 0

201 899 Catherine Sweeney 00:30:45 Individual

202 854 Eliza Jane Phillis 00:30:46 Individual

203 55 Aine McHugh 00:30:51 Individual

204 488 Patricia O'Brien 00:30:51 0

205 640 Anne Hegarty 00:30:52 tír Chonaill A C

206 504 Siobhan McLaughlin 00:30:55 0

207 519 Gillian McElhinney 00:30:57 0

208 940 Mary McGranaghan 00:30:59 Castlefinn Runners

209 561 Dearbhla Byrne 00:31:01 aghyaran Athletics

210 75 Kerrie Connolly 00:31:02 0

211 56 Mary Gallagher 00:31:10 Individual

212 957 Michelle O'Neill 00:31:10 0

213 905 Mary Quinn 00:31:15 0

214 662 Angela Flack 00:31:17 0

215 952 Arlene O'Neill 00:31:17 0

216 663 Katherine Ross 00:31:22 0

217 802 Joleen McHugh 00:31:26 Individual

218 42 Catherine Caannon 00:31:27 Individual

219 27 Maureen Boyle 00:31:29 Individual

220 558 Gill Baird 00:31:30 0

221 94 Josephine McConigley 00:31:31 Individual

222 523 Deirdre Doherty 00:31:32 0

223 998 Betty Gallen 00:31:37 Aghyaran Athletics

224 950 Sinead McDermott 00:31:37 0

225 974 Riófach McNulty 00:31:38 0

226 973 Cora Quinn 00:31:39 0

227 900 Nuala McCool 00:31:39 Individual

228 646 Catherine Conaghan 00:31:39 St Nauls Runners

229 547 Marie Gallagher 00:31:40 Aghyaran Athletics

230 630 Mary O'Donnell 00:31:46 Milford A C

231 567 Ethna Cranwell 00:31:49 convoy

232 562 Sadbh Callaghan Herity 00:31:50 0

233 815 Naoimi 00:31:51 Castlefinn Runners

234 879 Roisin Kenny 00:32:00 Individual

235 930 Thanoli Mbuli 00:32:01 Finn Valley A C

236 949 Gillian Wallace 00:32:07 0

237 5 Amy Callaghan 00:32:07 Individual

238 874 Catherine Friel 00:32:10 Raphoe Runners

239 948 Clodagh McGill 00:32:17 0

240 947 Lisa McGill 00:32:23 0

241 978 Kathleen O'Leary 00:32:24 Individual

242 920 Julie McConnell 00:32:24 Individual

243 979 Marie Houston 00:32:24 Individual

244 481 Karen Smith 00:32:35 Individual

245 26 Olivia Dullaghan 00:32:35 Individual

246 651 Kirsty Gallagher 00:32:46 0

247 649 Imelda Gallagher 00:32:46 0

248 650 Mary Gallagher 00:32:46 Individual

249 870 Teresa Browne 00:32:52 Individual

250 869 Bernadine Madden 00:32:58 0

251 470 Mary Connolly 00:32:59 Individual

252 66 Rosemary Gallen 00:33:21 Individual

253 910 Georgina Clarke 00:33:23 0

254 813 Joanne Gallagher 00:33:27 Castlefinn Runners

255 496 Margaret Mullen 00:33:28 FVF4L

256 542 Roseanna Gallagher 00:33:28 0

257 497 Eimear Byrne 00:33:29 FVF4L

258 487 Sue Burke 00:33:29 FVF4L

259 136 Charlene Houston 00:33:30 Individual

260 118 Tina Duffy 00:33:31 Individual

261 69 Hazel Bryson 00:33:32 Individual

262 699 Amanda McGranaghan 00:33:34 finn valley fit for life

263 873 Stephanie Laird 00:33:49 Individual

264 872 Lorna Goudie 00:33:49 Individual

265 361 Denise Langan 00:33:52 0

266 803 Lorrainne Campbell 00:33:58 Individual

267 961 Claire Keys 00:33:59 0

268 963 Helena Houston 00:34:02 clan na nGael

269 951 Geraldine O'Neill 00:34:02 0

270 865 Nuala Allen 00:34:07 Raphoe Runners

271 862 Ciara O'Flanagan 00:34:08 Raphoe Runners

272 71 Monika Cichy 00:34:33 Individual

273 925 Vivienne Merritt 00:34:46 0

274 101 Angela Alexander 00:34:46 FVF4L

275 24 Charmaine Kee 00:34:49 Individual

276 826 Lisy Doherty 00:34:59 Castlefinn Runners

277 685 Hannah Parkinson 00:35:07 0

278 691 Rosemary Connolly 00:35:09 aghyaran Athletics

279 946 Gabrielle O'Doherty 00:35:26 0

280 518 Lynne McKeown 00:35:41 0

281 805 Claire McGinty 00:35:43 FVF4L

282 886 Charlene McConnell 00:35:48 0

283 919 Brenda Battle 00:35:51 0

284 918 Imelda McDevitt 00:35:51 0

285 53 Brenda Doherty 00:36:12 Individual

286 34 Erin O'Donnell 00:36:47 Finn Valley A C

287 36 Callie Kilpatrick 00:36:47 Individual

288 33 Davina O'Donnell 00:36:47 Individual

289 827 Joanne Houston 00:36:49 Castlefinn Runners

290 924 Susan Johnston 00:37:00 Individual

291 915 Jennifer Pearson 00:37:00 Individual

292 945 Catherine O'Kane 00:37:16 0

293 479 Roisin Carr 00:37:22 Individual

294 889 Liz Gallen 00:37:29 0

295 954 Theresa Quigley 00:37:37 0

296 529 Mary Furey 00:37:57 0

297 560 Annie May McGlynn 00:38:11 finn valley fit for life

298 820 Deborah Colhan 00:38:19 Castlefinn Runners

299 822 Terese Patton 00:38:26 Castlefinn Runners

300 1 Molly Callaghan 00:38:28 Individual

301 819 Joan Callan 00:38:02 Castlefinn Runners

302 580 Dolours McGlinchy 00:38:37 finn valley fit for life

303 544 Breid Gallagher 00:38:38 Individual

304 25 Monica Bates 00:39:12 Individual

305 860 Roisin Gillespie 00:39:21 Individual

306 474 Louise Patterson 00:39:22 Individual

307 832 Elaine McGoldrick 00:39:25 Castlefinn Runners

308 472 Sharon Johnston 00:39:25 Individual

309 980 Hayley Davison 00:39:30 Individual

310 811 Cathy Gallagher 00:39:39 Castlefinn Runners

311 934 Judith Smith 00:39:40 Castlefinn Runners

312 559 Sarah McCarron 00:39:41 0

313 877 Hannah Goudie 00:39:42 Raphoe Runners

314 460 Louise Goudie 00:40:05 Raphoe Runners

315 494 Majella McHugh 00:40:07 Tír Chonaill A C

316 958 Imelda McAleer 00:40:11 0

317 552 Ciara Moy 00:40:16 0

318 550 Kathleen Martin 00:40:38 0

319 12 Elma Morrow 00:40:39 Individual

320 22 Grace Kelly 00:40:40 Individual

321 17 Angela Gallen 00:40:45 0

322 466 Debbie Hannon 00:40:46 Individual

323 960 Bernie Kerlin 00:40:56 0

324 573 Anna Hegarty 00:41:00 0

325 574 Elle Hegarty 00:41:13 0

326 571 Rosie O'Gara 00:41:17 0

327 7 Rachel Callaghan 00:41:28 Individual

328 851 Betty Burns 00:41:34 Individual

329 572 Yvonne O'Gara 00:41:43 0

330 955 Deirdre Kerlin 00:41:49 0

331 962 Cathy Kerlin 00:42:05 0

332 13 Sarah Morrow 00:42:05 Individual

333 37 Lynn Barclay 00:42:14 Individual

334 79 Amber Gallagher 00:42:15 Individual

335 78 Martina Gallagher 00:42:20 Individual

336 882 Sharon McNulty :42:21 Individual

337 35 Veronica Kilpatrick 00:42:41 Individual

338 60 Edel Cunningham 00:42:42 0

339 935 Laura White Duncan 00:42:46 Castlefinn Runners

340 1001 Maureen O'Hara 00:43:00 0

341 521 Anne Doherty 00:43:09 0

342 80 Joanne Gallagher 00:43:09 Individual

343 522 Jacqueline Cadger 00:43:09 0

344 465 Marian Cullen 00:43:12 0

345 516 Sharon Mullinf 00:43:12 Run for Fun Letterkeny

346 476 Siobhan Houston 00:43:29 Individual

347 77 Bridie McHugh 00:43:31 Individual

348 511 Linda Kennedy 00:43:40 0

349 512 Angela O'Donnell 00:43:40 0

350 565 Sharon Scanolon 00:43:54 0

351 566 Demi McElwaine 00:43:55 0

352 39 Breege Doherty 00:44:00 Individual

353 40 Catherine Rose Hannigan 00:44:38 Individual

354 483 Sinead O'Donnell 00:44:41 Individual

355 45 Patricia Wright 00:44:41 Individual

356 44 Rita McDaid 00:44:45 Individual

357 508 Colette Callaghan 00:44:45 0

358 76 Liz Madden 00:44:51 Individual

359 70 Julie Cichy 00:44:52 Individual

360 59 Leah Flannaghan 00:44:53 Individual

361 58 Josie Lawyer 00:44:54 Individual

362 875 Kate McGinley 00:44:55 Raphoe Runners

363 863 Eveanne McCarron 00:44:59 Raphoe Runners

364 500 Ann Marie Shiels 00:45:01 Individual

365 499 Helen Shiels 00:45:02 Individual

366 987 Ann Kelly 00:45:10 0

367 988 Marie Tinney 00:45:11 0

368 92 Leah McDonnell 00:45:12 Individual

369 93 Loretta McDowell 00:45:13 Individual

370 575 Caitlín McGinley 00:45:32 0

371 576 Bríd McGinley 00:46:06 0

372 823 Liz Patton 00:46:07 Castlefinn Runners

373 578 Aisling Bioo 00:46:21 0

374 579 Veronica Devenney 00:46:21 0

375 83 Marie Logue 00:47:11 Individual

376 160 Jacqueline Boyle 00:47:15 Finn Valley A C

377 455 Sarah Doherty 00:47:15 Convoy

378 469 Anne McElcar 00:47:26 Individual

379 471 Mairead McElchar 00:47:26 Individual

380 969 Diane O'Leary 00:47:36 Individual

381 970 Lorna Porter 00:47:37 Individual

382 20 Nina Patton 00:47:52 Individual

383 883 Eilish Bonner 00:47:52 Individual

384 553 Bernie Crowley 00:48:16 0

385 922 Caroline McArdy 00:48:16 Lifford A C

386 921 Grainne Rice 00:48:16 Individual

387 842 Heather Montgomery 00:48:16 Finn Valley A C

388 843 Karen Burke 00:48:37 Finn Valley A C

389 65 Amanda Duffy 00:49:18 Aghyaran Athletics

390 840 Samantha Reid 00:49:18 Finn Valley A C

391 931 Fiona McGinley 00:49:18 Aghyaran Athletics

392 555 Anne Pollock 00:49:20 0

393 670 Aoibhinn O'Leary 00:49:20 0

394 669 Paulette O'Leary 00:49:20 castlefinn Runners

395 941 Anna Carr 00:49:24 0

396 695 Mary Kate Carr 00:49:28 0

397 577 Emer Alexander 00:49:29 0

398 991 Michelle O'Donnell 00:49:30 Individual

399 992 Philomena Bonner 00:49:32 Individual

400 457 Mary Hagan 00:49:36 Convoy

401 459 Sandra Tinney 00:49:36 Individual

402 458 Christina Foy 00:49:36 Individual

403 928 B/S McBride 00:49:38 Individual

404 539 Agnes Bonner 00:49:38 0

405 536 Siobhan Boyle 00:49:49 0

406 538 Brid McBride 00:49:56 0

407 67 Michelle McMonagle 00:50:31 Individual

408 6 Mary Callaghan 00:50:31 Individual

409 697 Kathleen McGroarty 00:50:44 0

410 698 Denis Bradley 00:50:45 0

411 556 Saorla Ní Ghiollagáin 00:50:53 0

412 557 Catriona McGee 00:50:53 finn valley fit for life

413 49 Shauna Lyons 00:50:53 Individual

414 50 Pamela McAndrew 00:50:54 Individual

415 554 Mary McGill 00:50:55 0

416 932 Marjorie Gallen 00:50:56 Individual

417 18 Evelyn Quinn 00:50:56 0

418 532 Mary Bonner 00:50:57 0

419 530 Kathleen Gallagher 00:50:57 0

420 825 Linda McKinney 00:51:01 Castlefinn Runners

421 824 Marie Doherty 00:51:02 Castlefinn Runners

422 936 Natasha White 00:51:03 Castlefinn Runners

423 57 Shirley McDaid 00:51:14 Individual

424 638 Laiise May 00:51:14 0

425 653 Paulina Coleman 00:51:15 0

426 654 Joanne McCrory 00:51:19 Viking Fit

427 91 Bridie Blain 00:51:21 Individual

428 514 Evelyn Cunningham 00:51:22 0

429 90 Teresa White 00:52:05 Individual

430 855 Kay Gallen 00:52:05 Individual

431 61 Marie O'Brien 00:52:05 Individual

432 680 Shauna Kelly 00:54:43 0

433 46 Pat Mailey 00:54:47 Individual

434 47 Loetta Patton 00:55:12 Individual

435 672 Celine Friel 00:55:12 0

436 81 Mint Boyle 00:55:45 Individual

437 96 Aimee McNulty 00:56:20 Individual

438 99 Amanda Gallen 00:56:20 0

439 23 Laura Gron 00:56:20 Individual

440 16 Evan Curran-Kee 00:56:48 0

441 98 Niamh McNulty 00:58:15 Individual

442 97 Rhanda Russell 00:58:15 0

443 994 Susan McKelvey 00:58:15 Individual

444 677 Nora Gallagher 00:58:20 0

445 996 Fatima Byrne 00:58:31 Individual

446 531 Louise Gallagher 00:58:31 0

447 515 Mariosa Doherty 00:58:32 0

448 692 Caoimhe Brennan 00:58:32 Finn Valley A C

449 533 Elaine Gallagher 00:58:32 0

450 674 Rodrika McKeague 00:58:32 0

451 997 Maud McClean 00:58:32 Individual

452 993 Donna Kenny 00:58:32 Individual

453 68 Margaret Reid 00:58:32 Finn Valley A C

454 584 Melanie Anderson 00:58:32 0