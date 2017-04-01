ATHLETICS
Naomh Ultan host 5k fun run next Sunday
Call for runners and walkers to take part in fundraiser
The Naomh Ultan 5k Fun Run/Walk takes place on Sunday, April 9th.
The start is from Dunkineely Community Centre at 12.30pm. Registration from 11.30am at Naomh Ultan Clubhouse
Entry - Adults €10 - Under 16s free*
Refreshments in clubhouse afterwards
Parking available at the clubhouse car park
*Parental consent required for any U-16s wanting to complete the full 5k.
