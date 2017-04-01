Naomh Ultan host 5k fun run next Sunday

The Naomh Ultan 5k Fun Run/Walk takes place on Sunday, April 9th.

The start is from Dunkineely Community Centre at 12.30pm. Registration from 11.30am at Naomh Ultan Clubhouse

Entry - Adults €10 - Under 16s free*

Refreshments in clubhouse afterwards

Parking available at the clubhouse car park

*Parental consent required for any U-16s wanting to complete the full 5k.