Magee Donegal Bay Spring Sportive takes place next weekend

The “Spring Sportive” cycling event will take place on Saturday, April 8th this year and once again the World famous Magee of Donegal will be the title sponsor of the event.

The “Spring Sportive” was first run in 2013 and proved very popular attracting 200 participants. With the option of three routes, there is something for everyone. Taking in the scenic roads of South West Donegal, the Sportive offers stunning scenery, challenging routes, good organisation and great hospitality. All routes will meander along the “Wild Atlantic Way” with the 140K route taking in some of Donegal’s famous “The Bluestack Way”

3 Routes are on offer catering for all level of cyclists.

140K Generous food stop at halfway point and hot food served at the finish. ONLY € 15

100K Generous food stop at halfway point and hot food served at the finish. ONLY € 15

50K/25 Water stop at halfway point with tea and sandwiches served at the finish. ONLY € 10