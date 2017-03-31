Top two meet in Premier Division on Sunday

After a day of draws in the Donegal League Premier Division last weekend, there's another important series of fixtures this Sunday.

The big game is undoutedly at Orchard Park where second-placed Lagan Harps host the leaders, Glenea United.

Lagan's 1-1 draw with Milford last Sunday was one of four in the top division. It reduced the margin on Glenea to just two points, although going into this Sunday's game, Glenea now have a game in hand.

With that in mind, Lagan will feel they probably need to win Sunday's encounter if they are to harbour any hopes of a league title.

After this weekend, Lagan will have only two league games left to play and they are among a number of sides still in the hunt for honours.

Drumoghill, also with games in hand, are away to Milford United on Sunday. Castlefinn Celtic, in third spot, are away to Kildrum Tigers and Kilmacrennan Celtic are away to Convoy Arsenal.

There's just one game in the Temple Domestic Appliances division where Raphoe Town host Deele Harps in the final league game of the season.

Deele have finished third from bottom so they'll be involved in a relegation play-off in the coming weeks.

In the CT Ball Division, there are three clubs still battling it out for second and third place. At this stage, Dunkineely Celtic look best placed to be promoted along with champions Ballybofey United.

However, they've a big game on Sunday at home to a Letterbarrow Celtic team who are four points further back in fourth place.

Lifford Celtic, in third, cant afford any slip-ups against Eany Celtic.

In the Saturday League, there are league matches fixed in both divisions on Saturday.

Fixtures

Saturday, April 1st

Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Arranmore United v Fintown Harps

Orchard FC v Drumbar FC

Strand Rovers v Glencar Celtic

Old Orchard Sat Reserve Division

Donegal Town FC v Milford United

Castlefin Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Keadue Rovers v Cappry Rovers

Erne Wanderers v Glenea United



Sunday, 2nd April

Brian McCormick Sports Premier

Milford United v Drumoghill

Lagan Harps v Glenea United

Kildrum Tigers v Castlefin Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v Kilmacrennan Celtic



Temple Domestic Division One

Deele Harps v Raphoe Town



CT Ball Division 2

Copany Rovers v Drumkeen United

Dunkineely Cel v Letterbarrow Celtic

Lifford Celtic v Eany Celtic

Cranford v Curragh Athletic