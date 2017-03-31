DONEGAL LEAGUE PREVIEW
Top two meet in Premier Division on Sunday
Lagan Harps get set for visit of Glenea
Action from last weekend's Division One game between Cappry Rovers and Gweedore Celtic.
After a day of draws in the Donegal League Premier Division last weekend, there's another important series of fixtures this Sunday.
The big game is undoutedly at Orchard Park where second-placed Lagan Harps host the leaders, Glenea United.
Lagan's 1-1 draw with Milford last Sunday was one of four in the top division. It reduced the margin on Glenea to just two points, although going into this Sunday's game, Glenea now have a game in hand.
With that in mind, Lagan will feel they probably need to win Sunday's encounter if they are to harbour any hopes of a league title.
After this weekend, Lagan will have only two league games left to play and they are among a number of sides still in the hunt for honours.
Drumoghill, also with games in hand, are away to Milford United on Sunday. Castlefinn Celtic, in third spot, are away to Kildrum Tigers and Kilmacrennan Celtic are away to Convoy Arsenal.
There's just one game in the Temple Domestic Appliances division where Raphoe Town host Deele Harps in the final league game of the season.
Deele have finished third from bottom so they'll be involved in a relegation play-off in the coming weeks.
In the CT Ball Division, there are three clubs still battling it out for second and third place. At this stage, Dunkineely Celtic look best placed to be promoted along with champions Ballybofey United.
However, they've a big game on Sunday at home to a Letterbarrow Celtic team who are four points further back in fourth place.
Lifford Celtic, in third, cant afford any slip-ups against Eany Celtic.
In the Saturday League, there are league matches fixed in both divisions on Saturday.
Fixtures
Saturday, April 1st
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Arranmore United v Fintown Harps
Orchard FC v Drumbar FC
Strand Rovers v Glencar Celtic
Old Orchard Sat Reserve Division
Donegal Town FC v Milford United
Castlefin Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Keadue Rovers v Cappry Rovers
Erne Wanderers v Glenea United
Sunday, 2nd April
Brian McCormick Sports Premier
Milford United v Drumoghill
Lagan Harps v Glenea United
Kildrum Tigers v Castlefin Celtic
Convoy Arsenal v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Temple Domestic Division One
Deele Harps v Raphoe Town
CT Ball Division 2
Copany Rovers v Drumkeen United
Dunkineely Cel v Letterbarrow Celtic
Lifford Celtic v Eany Celtic
Cranford v Curragh Athletic
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on