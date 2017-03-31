Dressage Spring League begins at Deane's, Bruckless

The first day of the Dressage Spring League took place last Sunday 26th March, with fabulous sunshine and a great turnout.

Class 1 kicked the day off with Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln who rode a good test and Siomha Johnstone on Blossom who rode the test without assistance for the first time. The lead rein riders Alida Byrne, Dean Burgess and Bronagh Carrothers all rode great tests with the help of their leaders

Class 2 saw Darragh O’Donnell on Harry take first place with a super test. Amy Gardner on Daisy Duke took second place with a well ridden test. There was very little between the next group of riders with Charlotte Kramer taking her new pony Bailey out for their first competition.

Class 3 saw Darragh O’Donnell claim his second first place rosette of the day with another superb test. There was a 3 way split for second place between Kelly Ann McGrath on Lady, Hollie Bradley on Tango and Amy Gardner on Tilly. Ally McClay on Dottie rode a good test for their first dressage outing picking up third place on the way.

Class 4 saw the highest scores of the day with Magda Slusarcyzk on Stracomer Super Trooper winning the class on a score of 67.50% followed by Erin Fergus on Stracomer Shelby only one percent behind. Nearly all the riders scored over 60 .00% in a tight competition.

Class 5 was won by Kirsten Rice on Rambo with a great test, she was closely followed by Charlie Vial on Buddy and Lucy Stewart on Dedo.

Class 6 and 7 were won by Lucy Stewart on Dedo and Kirsten Rice on Rambo respectively

The next day is Sunday next, April 2nd , then April 23rd and the Final 30th April. To qualify for final horse and rider must compete in 2 days. Champion will be decided on rider with highest combined score for league in a class.

Results

Class 1 - Walk & Trot. Pony Club D level test

1a - Leadrein

3 way Joint First

1st Alida Byrne, Pettigo, Penny

1st Bronnagh Carrothers, Anagaire, Meenarilagh

1st Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Little Charlie

1b

1st Siomha Johnston, Rosbeg, Blossom

2nd Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln’s Copper Penny

Class 2 - Walk & Trot . Pony Club Intro B

2a

1st Darragh Flack, Knockagar, Harry

2nd Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Daisy Duke

3rd Katie Boyd, Dunkineely, Tilly Tequilla

4th Ally McClay, Rockhill, Jayzee

5th Charlotte Kremer, Sandfield, Bailey

2b

1st Erin Fergus, Bundoran, Stracomer Shelby

Class 3 - Pony Club Pre Novice

1st Darragh Flack, Knockagar, Harry

Joints 2nd Kelly Ann McGrath, Pettigo, Lady

2nd Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Daisy Duke

2nd Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tango

3rd Ally McClay, Rockhill, Dottie

4th Eleanor Boyle, Pettigo, Jenny

Class 4 - British Dressage Preliminary 7

1st Magda Slusarczyk, Bundoran , Trooper

2nd Erin Fergus, Bundoran, Stracomer Shelby

3rd Charlie Vial, Drumanoo, Buddy

4th Kirsten Rice, Killybegs, Brody

5th Stephanie Haiber, Bundoran, Stracomer Liath

6th Mona Vial, Drumanoo, Victoria

Class 5 - British Dressage Preliminary 10

1st Kirsten Rice, Killybegs, Rambo

2nd Charlie Vial, Drumanoo, Buddy

3rd Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Class 6 - British Dressage Novice 29

1st Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Class 7 - British Dressage Novice 36

1st Kirsten Rice, Killybegs, Rambo