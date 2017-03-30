Annual Rundonegal 5k road race and walk this weekend

The Rundonegal 5k takes place this Sunday from the Finn Valley Centre at 11 a.m.

Entry fee includes a lovely pink T-Shirt sponsored by London businessmen Tim Kelly and Peter McGinley. Entry Fee €10 with all proceeds going to the Brid Carr Fund for Ovarian Cancer Research.

The late Brid Carr, formerly of Carrick and London, died after having fought bravely for a number of years and her wish to her only sister Rosemary Foy was that she try and create awareness for Ovarian Cancer known as the Silent Cancer.