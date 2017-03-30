ATHLETICS
Annual Rundonegal 5k road race and walk this weekend
Fundraiser for ovarian cancer research
Fun and colour at last year's Rundonegal event
The Rundonegal 5k takes place this Sunday from the Finn Valley Centre at 11 a.m.
Entry fee includes a lovely pink T-Shirt sponsored by London businessmen Tim Kelly and Peter McGinley. Entry Fee €10 with all proceeds going to the Brid Carr Fund for Ovarian Cancer Research.
The late Brid Carr, formerly of Carrick and London, died after having fought bravely for a number of years and her wish to her only sister Rosemary Foy was that she try and create awareness for Ovarian Cancer known as the Silent Cancer.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on