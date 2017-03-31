Derry test for Donegal minors and U-17s on Saturday

Donegal face Derry in the Ulster Minor Football League this Saturday in MacCumhaill Park, with their league title very much on the line. (Throw-in 12 noon).

The reigning league champions, and winners of the last three Ulster Minor Leagues, have just one point from their two games so far in the campaign.

They drew 1-12 each with Fermanagh and suffered a 1-12 to 1-8 defeat to Tyrone last weekend.

So nothing short of a win on Saturday and again the following Saturday at home to Antrim will see Shaun Paul Barrett and his team qualify for the last four.

Meanwhile, Donegal U-17s, under the guidance of Francie Friel, will be anxious to maintain the winning habit when they also host Derry in MacCumhaill Park. (Throw-in 1.30 pm).

Donegal have won their two games so far against Fermanagh, and Tyrone last Saturday.

The victory over Tyrone came at the end of a tense affair in Garvaghy. Donegal looked to be heading for defeat until Jamie Crawford fisted a late goal to give his team a two point victory - 1-7 to 0-8.