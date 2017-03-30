Donegal lodge appeals over fines with Croke Park

Donegal have appeals in with Croke Park against the hefty fines imposed by GAA headquarters on the county senior team in recent weeks.

The appeals were confirmed by county chairman Sean Dunnion, who told the Democrat that Donegal had requested hearings into the imposition of the fines.

Fines totalling €5,000 have been proposed by Croke Park following incidents in Donegal’s recent Allianz League games against Tyrone and Cavan.

Both Donegal and Tyrone were hit with proposed fines of €3,000 for an altercation involving a number of players from the two teams in their recent Division One game in Ballybofey.

And the Donegal and Cavan boards have proposed fines of €2,000 hanging over them for an incident in their league meeting in Kingspan Breffni Park.

Donegal are awaiting confirmation for hearing dates into both incidents.

Meanwhile, the Donegal Competitions Control Committee are due to meet early next week to review DVD footage of the recently abandoned Glenfin versus Cloughaneely All County League Division Two game.

The game in Pairc Taobhoige, Glenfin, was abandoned with only minutes to go after an incident close to the Glenfin goals.