Tir Chonaill AC perform well at National Indoors

Congrats to the club’s Under 14 4x200m relay squad, winners of bronze medals at the All Irelands in AIT on Saturday last.

The team of Rachael Gallagher, Niamh Mohan ,Aobhinn McGarrigle, Emer OBrien and Lucy McGlynn qualified as Ulster champions three weeks ago in Magherafelt and in Athlone won semi-final two before finishing 3rd on a closely fought and exciting final

Result

1 Dooneen A.C. 1:52.33; 2 Leevale A.C 1:52.40; 3 Tir Chonaill A.C. 1:53.19

On Day 2, Mia McCalmont ran an excellent PB time to finish 2nd in the U17 1,500m. Mia led an exciting and most competitive race as the final bend was negotiated only to be pipped on the line by Aoife Darby from Mullingar.

Shane Breslin another of the ever improving group of juveniles in the club at the moment had a number of PB throws/putts to finish 2nd/12.39m in the Under 15/Shot. Like Mia a first medal at National level. Diarmuid ODonnell 10.85m/U15 Shot and a PB qualified for top eight final and came close to a podium finish. Excellent performances also in the U13 shot from Fiachra O'Donnell 5th/9.67m, Alec Anderson,10th/8.47m; Eoghan Gallagher 12th/8.21m

In the High Jump very good jumping from Tori Murchin and Fintan Dewhirst, both clearing 1.30m

Late in the afternoon Ben Campbell won his 60m U14 semi-final and at 6 o’clock (final time) ran a PB of 7.93 secs for an excellent 4th place finish . . . it was so close!

Finally well done to Laoise McGonagle U16 Shot, Eoin Sharkey U17 60m and Under 14s 60m runners Niamh Mohan and Lucy McGlynn on fine pbs in the their semi-finals

Tir Chonaill AC are proud of all performances on an exceptional weekend for all our young athletes.

Next Saturday nine club athletes will contest the final day of the All-Ireland Indoors. Best of luck to all.

Club monthly meeting on Monday 3rd April at 8pm in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town.