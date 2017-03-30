Donegal Ladies on trail of a league semi-final place

Donegal are in third place in the league table and with a game in hand on the other contenders are chasing a place in the Division One League semi-final.

Cork away next Sunday in Mallow (12 noon) and Mayo at home the following weekend (though yet to be confirmed) are Donegal’s two remaining games.

With the league semi-finals set for the weekend of April 16th, the postponed game with Mayo will have to be played on Sunday April 9th at the latest.

“We need to get at least one win out of our two last games,” insisted Donegal assistant manager and team trainer Damian Devaney.

“Cork have already qualified and the remaining three places are between ourselves, Galway, Kerry and Dublin.”

Cork are winners of the last six championships in-a-row and four in-a-row league winners.

“It is a daunting task alright. Cork are the benchmark and they have only been beaten once this year so far and are definitely the form team and have been the team to beat, as they have been for years,” added Devaney.

“But the girls are looking forward to the challenge of taking on the double champions. Cork are the benchmark and it is a really good test for the girls and a great opportunity for them to test themselves against the best.

“The mood is good in the squad after Sunday’s win over Monaghan.”

Donegal recovered from a dreadful start against Monaghan last Sunday at the Burn Road, going 1-3 to 0-0 down inside the opening four minutes, to go in just two down at halftime.

And again in the second half falling four behind before recovering to win by one, 3-12 to 1-17, in a frantic finish.

Yvonne McMonagle, Karen Guthrie and Eilish Ward (from the penalty spot) scored the goals.

Katy Herron picked up a knee injury last Sunday, but is expected to be fit for Sunday.

And with Amber Barrett back from International duty with the Irish Universities last weekend, Donegal expect to have a fully fit squad for the first time this Sunday for the trip to Mallow.

Donegal will leave early for Cork on Saturday morning and they will overnight in Mallow ahead of the game.

The league semi-final pairings are first will face fourth and second will play third. Dublin are home to Galway and Kerry host Mayo in the other significant games on Sunday.

Lidl Ladies National Football League, Div One

P W L D P F A P

Cork . . . . . . . . 6 5 1 0 110 74 36 18

Galway . . . . . . . 6 4 2 0 94 87 7 12

Donegal . . . . . . . 5 3 2 0 93 88 5 9

Dublin . . . . . . . . . 6 3 3 0 82 81 1 9

Kerry . . . . . . . 6 3 3 0 85 100 -15 9

Mayo . . . . . . . . . 5 2 3 0 78 81 - 3 6

Armagh . . . . . . 6 2 4 0 86 96 -10 6

Monaghan . . . . 6 1 5 0 89 110 -21 3