President visits Seamus Coleman in hospital

Seamus Coleman is due to be discharged from hospital today as he starts his recovery from the horrific injury sustained at the weekend.

The Killybegs man has been in St. Vincent's Hospital in Dublin since having surgery on his leg injury on Saturday morning.

Yesterday, the Republic of Ireland captain was visited in hospital by President Michael D Higgins.

The President was at the game on Friday night when Coleman suffered a broken leg in the second half of the World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Mr. Higgins was also at Tuesday night's friendly international against Iceland at the Aviva.

Earlier in the day, he took time out from his busy schedule to call and see the Irish player in hospital.