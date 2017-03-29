Donegal GAA Club Call

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn on 21/03/2017 were 6-2-8-1-5-7-3-4. Martin Bonner matched first 5 numbers and won €60. Jackpot this week is €5600

Handball continues every Monday evening.Both teams were in Gaeltacht action at the weekend. The seniors had a great win in Glen. They won 3-10 to 1-10 and this qualified them for the semi-final in Falcarragh on the May Bank holiday weekend. Unfortunately the reserves were beaten by Dungloe.

Well done to the Glenfin ladies who were part of the Donegal senior team that beat Monaghan in Termon on Sunday.

Club Gear is available in all sizes. To order contact Kate McGlynn on 0877952880, Sean Bonner on 0872608539, Francie F Marley on 0872414714 or Jackie O’ Meara on 0871222112.

URRIS

Easter Draw tickets now on sale at €2 with some good prizes to be won. All prizes kindly sponsored by Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire.

Well done to the minors who beat Carn on Sunday evening.

Match ‘n’ Win: Thursday March 23rd, the jackpot was not won.The numbers drawn: 4, 7, 10 and 22. The €15 winners were Terence McCarron, Cleagh; Danny Kelly, Tullagh; John Moore, Cloontagh; Sadie McLaughlin, Tullagh; Shay, Kayleigh and Dan McConalogue, Tyramine. Jackpot next week is €2,980.

National GAA Club draw club winners were 1st Prize: Iphone - Bridie Byrne, High Support Unit, Cleagh; 2nd Prize: Urris Training Top -Mary Doherty and Martin Duffy, Urrismana; 3rs Prize: Urris Polo Top - Daniel and Noreen Doherty, Urrismana.

MOVILLE

Places are filling up for our Easter camp that takes place from April 10th to 12th this year from 10am to 1pm at the GAA pitch. Enquiries to 0861921046.

The u-16 lads will get their season underway when the travel to Steelstown on Tuesday in the Inishowen league.

The minor lads have got their season well and truly underway over the last couple of weeks and have had three games. They suffered a narrow defeat in the first game they have since gone unbeaten with a draw against Malin and win over Buncrana.

The senior ladies will begin their defence of the shield with a trip away to Buncrana on Sunday and our u14 ladies are scheduled to play Glenswilly away on Saturday in their opening league game of the season.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Congratulations to the Donegal Senior Hurlers who defeated Louth on Sunday.

Registration is now due. Registration is extremely important and non-registration will result in yourself or your child not being insured and unable to train or play for the club so please register as soon as possible. New members are more than welcome. Membership must be paid before March 31st.

The club are running an Easter Camp starting on Tuesday the 18th of April running to Friday the 21st of April. The camp will start at 10.00am and end at 2.00pm.

There will be lots of games and activities, different sports and fun throughout the week to entertain all present! Prices are as follows: First child is €30, second child is €25 and third child is €20. For more information contact Simon on 0851503092 or Paddy on 0863382761.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €5,100. The numbers drawn were 18, 21, 26 and 27. There was one match 3 winner: Kathy Kelly, Edenoughil, Crossroads who won €150. Next week’s jackpot is €5,200.

MALIN

The seniors play Urris in the semi-final of the Tom Farren Cup and if they win they will be in the final on Saturday night.

This week’s lotto jackpot of €500 wasn’t won The €50 winner was Teresa Lafferty, Ballymena. Next week’s jackpot is €550. This year’s Easter camp will take place on Wednesday 23rd, Thursday 24th and Fri 25th of April. Contact Danny Lafferty for more details.

CHILL CHARTHA

This is the last week before the 31st of March deadline for membership. We will be collecting membership on Thursday from 6.30-7.30 pm in the Tea Rooms, Towney. The ladies had a good win in Ardara in the Comortas on Sunday morning.

The minors defeated Naomh Ultan 3-10 to 2-11 on Sunday morning.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €5,000. This week’s numbers were: 10, 13, 17 and 19. The winners were: €50 Cartha Byrne, Crowkerragh €30 Brid McCallig, Dunkineely, €20 Barbara Hegarty, Kilcar and Fiona McBrearty, Castlecarn.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The junior team begin their defence of the McCardle Cup this Saturday 1st April 2017 as they take on Moindearg. The game is set for a 2pm throw-in at Worm Wood Scrubs.

Calling all 40+’s. Players required for London to play in this years All Ireland Masters. Training has already started at The Hive – Edgware, HA86AG. Training is currently on every Tuesday evening from 8pm – 9.30pm. If you are interested in getting back into football or want to carry on training then please call David on 07960666801. All abilities and levels are welcome.

The club will be hosting a reunion for all players and members from the early 90's and will be honouring players from the 1992/93 championship winning team. This is an open invite to all past and current members. This will be held on Saturday 28th October 2017.

The Ruislip Development Committee are offering people the opportunity to have your name on a plaque on a seat in the new stand development. Each Plaque costs £125 and will remain in place full time. Members are encouraged to please contact County Board Secretary Mark Gottsche (Secretary.london@gaa.ie) if interested.

The club would like to express its sympathy to TCG players Katherine, Sean and Daniel O'Brien who lost both grandfathers last week - Michael O'Brien RIP and Michael Kelly RIP. Our sympathy goes to the their parents Gerald and Linda and all the extended O'Brien and Kelly families at this time.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The seniors bowed out of the Gaeltacht at the weekend, losing at home to Genfin.

The deadline for club membership is this Friday. Anyone that has yet to pay membership is urged to do so before Friday, anyone wishing to get a form can do so by contacting Martin Carr on 087-6797995

The minor board 10K run is on Easter Monday the 17th of April, leaving Carrick at 2 pm.

This year's Easter Camp take place on the 18th, 19th & 20th of April.

The club lotto reaches €9,700 this week

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 8,6,3,1,5,4,2,7

There was no winning sequence. The lucky dip winner was Betty Gallagher, Monellan,won €30

This week’s 100 Club winner was Niamh Doherty Monellan €10. The club are looking for a reserve manager for the coming season. Can anyone who is interested please contact club secretary Kathy Kelly.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 3,6 ,7,15, 20.The €50 winners were James Phelan, Kinlough; Frank McGowan Manorhamilton; Maureen Timoney Belleek. Next week’s Jackpot will be €5350.

Please note that the deadline for club membership is closing on Friday. This can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar John McEniff.

Well done to club players Abi Barrett, Paul Murphy, Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan who were members of the various Donegal squads over the past week.

The date for this year's Kelloggs Cul Camp has been confirmed for July 24th to the 28th .The online booking system is now open at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers for last week were 15, 16, 20, 23, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Declan Coyle, Ballyhiernan. Next week's jackpot is €1900.

March 31st is the deadline for membership registration.

Kate Sweeney played for Donegal in the Ulster U13 League last Saturday in O'Donnell Park. The squad just came up against a much stronger Antrim squad and found scores very hard to come by.

AODH RUADH

Membership can be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers.

Thanks to everyone in the club who assisted with the running of Sunday's NFL Division One game between Donegal and Monaghan which brought close to 7,000 people to town. A special word of thanks to Sergeant Stuart Doyle and his garda team for their co-operation.

This Friday under 6 and under 8 training goes outdoors in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh (Munday's). The under 8 session will run from 6pm to 7pm. The under 6 session is slightly shorter, running from 6pm to 6.45pm. Parents are asked to please collect children promptly at the end of the session.

The under 14s opened their league campaign with a comfortable win at home to Four Masters last Thursday

Well done to the under 12s and under 14s who took part in the half-time exhibition game during the Donegal v Monaghan game on Sunday.

Club members are asked to note that the annual table quiz organised by the Park / Development Committee will take place in Owen Roe's on the Thursday before Easter, April 13th, at 9.30pm.

As we head to week seven we have seven entrants left in Last Man Standing. The lucky seven are Sean and John, Niamh Duffy, Maureen Keenaghan, Pauric Keenaghan, Shane Cronin, Edel Sheerin and Tanya O'Shea.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €2,100. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 10, 11, 13, 16 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Michelle Kerley, Carrickmacross; Teresa Heron, Bishop Street; K Monaghan, East Port; Ben and Mary Dorrian, College Street; and F McGloin. Next draw is in the Lantern Bar with a jackpot of €2,200 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

KILLYBEGS

The Killotto numbers drawn last week were 8,15,17,26. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,050. There was one match 3 winner winning €60, Connell Breslin, St.Catherines Road.

Killybegs will present the Lip Sync Battle on Easter Saturday in the Blue Haven.

The minor board would like to invite all parents, guardians, family , friends to our tea/ coffee morning on Sunday at 11am -2pm. We will also be selling the outgrown gear and boots that have been kindly donated so far and we are still taking donations of gear and boots at training this week for Sunday. All donations of baked good would be greatly appreciated and all money raised from the sale and coffee morning will go directly to the running of the minor board.

Irish Classes for beginners continue in clubhouse Fintra, on Friday's at 7.30pm. All welcome Contact Pat Connaghan 0872058568.

ST MICHAEL’S

Both teams played in the Gaeltacht championship last weekend. The seniors were understrength and Dungloe ran out deserved winners.

The reserves lost away to St. Naul’s in Mountcharles.

There was no jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 2,4,13,15,16,20;. The match 5 winners were Debra Johnstone 8 Rose Cottage Portnablagh, Tommy McGlinchey Derry and Tony Mulhern Gortahork who won €35 each; This weeks Jackpot be €3250.

Membership reminder contact Suzi Roarty 0872849214 or Ann Marie Kelly 0879454107.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 8,10,13,15,18,19. There were no match 5 winners; 30 people matched four and their names were drawn, the winner of the €100 was Paula Sweeney Mageramena. This weeks jackpot be €3200.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn out were 1-16-23-28. The €50 prizes were won by Breid Gallagher, Narin Road and Sally McHugh, Ardara. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000.

A big thank you to all who supported our 'Come Dine with me' fundraiser. Most of our hosts held their dinner parties on St Patrick's evening and then finished the night in Kennedy’s where a great night was had by all. We held a very successful raffle for Paul Dawson's MS Fundraising. Paul himself was on hand to pull out the winning tickets. Many thanks to all who sponsored prizes on the night namely, Terence in the Blue Haven, Rosaleen and Conal in Lisdanar B+B, Sean and Geraldine in Donegal Waste, Glenties Furnishings and of course Paul Dawson himself who kindly donated a gallon of grouse. Kieran Kennedy also sponsored a super prize of an overnight hotel break for two which was specifically set aside for one of the hosts. Bernie O’Malley and Pauline Gallagher were the lucky winners. Sean McLoone, your local coal-man, kindly sponsored wine for each of the hosts to which we are very grateful. Last but not least a huge thank you goes out all of our hosts.

Over the Easter weekend the club will present the eagerly awaited ‘League of Extraordinary Glenties Men’. A must see show featuring a variety of characters from around the town as you have never seen them before.

Shows are taking place in the community centre on Good Friday 14th and Easter Sunday 16th April. Tickets are priced at €10 and go on sale Monday 3rd of April in the Cope Shop and from Vincent Cranley (087) 1770243 or Seamus O'Malley (087) 410 6737.

NAOMH BRID

An Easter football camp will be held at Trummon on Tuesday 18th April to Thursday 20th April 2017. Games and activities for all ages.- 10am to 3 am - €30 for first child - €20 second child - €10 for subsequent children.

Registration on the first morning – Tuesday 18th April at 9.30am.

There was no overall winner of this week’s Lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,950. The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 14, 15, and 21.The €25 winners were Cara Tracey, Pauline Given, Ann Walsh, and Keith M.

NA ROSSA

The seniors travelled to Glenswilly last Sunday morning in preparation for the start of the League campaign. A very good run out for lads as they had a comfortable win against a hard working Glenswilly reserve side.

The April club 50 draw took place last Monday in the hall. Well done to prize winners Niall Mcmonagle(€300), Daryl Devenney (€100) and Patricia Gillespie (€50).

The club lotto draw also took place on the night. Numbers drawn were 1,12,13 and 15. There was no jackpot winner on the night. Two lucky dip winners receive €50 each. They were Packie Gallagher, Corr point and Rose Marie O’ Donnell. Doochary.

ST NAUL’S

The club invite you to the launch of our 10 week draw on Tuesday 4th April at 9pm. in the Clubrooms. This is a major fundraising drive for the club and we would ask all members to support us.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €5,300 draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Peter Dunnion, Clar Lougheske and Matt Gallagher, Ballintra.

The numbers drawn were 2,5,6 and 9. Congratulation to all winners.

The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few

Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm all ladies

Players/Coaches/Mentors must be registered with the ladies board.

Four Masters hurling and camogie are looking for ‘retired helmets.

The club are holding an Easter camp from April 17th to 21st in Tir Conaill Park, 10am to 2pm each day. The camp costs €20 per child. Contact Pauric Harvey (0860523905) to reserve a place as places will be limited.

Hard luck goes to Thomas McGowan and the county minors who lost out to Tyrone on Saturday. Well done goes to Jamie Crawford and Matthew McKenna who helped the U17s beat Tyrone, with Jamie getting a last minute goal to win the game. Also, great to see Karl Lacey back in action against Monaghan on Sunday.

The club will be represented at the Bank Of Ireland enterprise event on Saturday from 10am to 1pm in the Bosco centre. All welcome to come along and see what we have to offer. All community groups will be present with displays. Event starts on Friday night in the Bosco.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior and reserve footballers are free again this weekend and are due to play Fanad Gaels during the Easter weekend.

Many thanks to the club members who helped out with the Donegal Camogie bucket collection in the town last Saturday.

Our U-12 Camogie girls traveled to Garvaghey on Saturday to participate in the Caman Ulster blitz. They played three games on the day against Crossmaglen Rangers,, Lavey and Na Rossa, Magherafelt. These were well contested matches with lots of skill shown on both sides. The girl's showed great commitment with lot's of emerging talent and skill.

The U14 were in action on Thursday for their first league game of the season against Setanta.

It was good to see younger lads putting pressure on the U-14 players for starting positions.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 5 10 15 agus 27 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas: Máire Ní Shibhleáin, Ros na Binne, PJ Mac Cionnaith f/ch Óstán na Trá, Irene Nic Golloway, Dún Mór agus Mags f/ch an t-Ionad Lae. Fuair siad €40 an duine. B’é Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, (Joe Fhearghail) a fuair an duais tinrimh, an buidéal fíona, agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan 3 Aibreán i dTeach Tabhairne Thrá Mór sna Dúnaibh agus €4,500 atá sa phota óir.

Comhghairdeachas mór le foireann na mban agus a bhfoireann bainistíochta as a mbuaidh in éadan an Chlocháin Léith maidin Dé Domhnaigh sna Dúnaibh i gComórtas peile na Gaeltachta. Bhain siad leis an scór 6-6 le 4-9. Thug siad taispeántas den scoth ina gcéad chluiche. Seo an chéad uair foireann ban a bheith ag na Dúnaibh le blianta fada agus guímis gach rath orthu. Beidh a gcéad chluiche sraithe ar an Domhnach seo chugainn.

Traenáil do na mná oíche Chéadaoin ag a hocht a chlog agus maidin Dé Sathairn ag 9.45.

Training has now moved outdoors for all teams except under 6s. The U-12’s will play their first game this year on Wed. evening at 7pm in Downings. All support welcome.

Comhghairdeachas le foireann girseachaí na Contae faoi-14 a raibh buaidh mhaith acu ag deireadh na seachtaine. Bhí ceathrar as an chumann seo ag imirt agus ná déan dearmad gurb iad Séamus Mac Lochlainn agus Siúin Uí Ghallchóir na bainisteoirí.

An Tearmainn

Congratulations to the Donegal ladies on their win over Monaghan on Sunday. It was an entralling, exciting and thoroughly entertaining game of football, played in glorious sunshine in good sporting fashion. A huge thank you to all who worked so hard all week to have the pitch, grounds and clubhouse looking so well on Sunday, a great effort was put in by all to make our county players proud to bring their counterparts on the county team to their home ground, and we were delighted that the Donegal Ladies Captain, Geraldine McLaughlin, was honoured with a game on her home pitch.

Thanks also to Cllr Michael McBride who presented Geraldine with the match day football.

Our last Ciorcal Comhrá will be held on Friday 31st March at An Craoibhín, all are welcome for a cúpla focal and a cup of tea.

If any of our minor boys or girls would like to avail of a prep session in advance of the Leaving Cert oral exams at the start of April, please contact the Club Secretary on 0861740682.

Last week's lotto draw took place in The Glenveagh Inn. Numbers drawn were 3,4,8 and 27. There were 3 match 3 winners, Don Gallagher, Mary Sheridan c/o Bingo and Dave Duggan . Open draw winner was Grace Boyle. Next week's draw takes place in Wilkins, Church Hill, with Conor Don Gallagher, James Boyle & Benny Gallagher co-ordinating and the jackpot is €1,550.

Coaching for U14 boys also resumed last Friday 7.30-8.45 at Illistrin. Again ensure the U12 and U14 boys have €2 to cover the hall and pitch hire, appropriate clothing bottle of water, gumshield and gloves please.

Our U16s have only 2 weeks until they start their campaign with a game against Gaoth Dobhair so it'ss imperative that all boys are at training for the next few weeks.

The Minor Boys lost out by a point tonight against Milford. At half time the score was 1.7 to 3 points in Milford's favour, but the boys rallied valiantly in the second half to come within a point with a final scoreline of 10 points to 1.8, holding Milford to just one point in the second half.