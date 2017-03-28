Donegal rider impresses in Mayo

Letterkenny cyclist, Conor Halvey, recorded an impressive stage win at the weekend in Rás Mhaigheo that took place in Westport.

The 17-year-old led the event after the first day when he showed all his metal to stay on strong and lead the field home.

The St Eunan's College student, who is part of the Nicolas Roche Performance Team, finished the weekend third overall, after finishing sixth in the time trial and with the bunch on the final stage. He claimed the white jersey and was best young rider of the Rás.

Conor, who spent his formative years with Errigal Cycling Club under the guidance of Sean McFadden, finished third in the 'Spud Race' held around Burt on St Patrick's Day in a field of quality senior riders.

As part of the Nicolas Roche Performance Team, Conor will compete regularly on the continent during the summer.