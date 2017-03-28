O'Donnell's win South West Donegal Darts Knockout for first time since 1978

O’Donnell's completed a league and cup double following a close fought 3-2 win over Kilcar House in John the Miners on Friday night, runners up this past two years this is the first cup win final success since 1978.

Kilcar House went 2-0 up following a 5-0 win for Antony Diver over David Kennedy and a 5-1 win for Joe Shovlin against young Ronan Gillespie who put up a good performance in his first final. In a crucial third match John Menchia beat Kenneth Kennedy 5-4 in a great match where a win for Kenneth would have been game over Kenneth had two 180s and had chances to seal the win but it was county star Menchia who got O’Donnell's off the mark.

Andrew Gillespie beat Cara Boyle 5-3 in another great game of darts with both players throwing excellent stuff Andrew hit a 180 to set up a winner take all match. In the deciding match Noel McGinley beat James Byrne 5-4 in another close match. In the deciding leg Noel missed several darts to win and James almost stole it with the final two darts with 75 left he hit 25 and just missed the bull for another 25 (which would have been his second bull finish of the game) but Noel who threw great darts all night held his nerve to sink double 10 to seal the win for O’Donnell’s in what was a great night of darts. Thanks to Adrian and James for marking and checking the match and John The Miners for their hospitality.

Shield and B Final this Saturday

B Cup Final John The Miners v The Cope House

O’Donnells at 8pm

Holders The Cope come face to face with last year’s runners up John the Miners B in the B Cup final a close match is expected here with the Miners beating the Killybegs twice in the league this year hoping to avenge last year’s defeat if both teams have all their players available this could go to the wire!

Shield Final O’Donnell’s v Kilcar House

O’Donnell's at 10pm

Just over a week after the cup final these teams face each other again with O’Donnell’s looking for the treble and Kilcar House looking for some silverware to end the season on a high they last won this in 2015. O’Donnell’s have never won the Shield and following the cup final another big battle is expected between these two sides. Following the final the 2017 presentations will be made.