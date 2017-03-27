Donegal hurlers to play Tyrone in Carrick-on-Shannon
Allianz Division 3A Hurling Final on Saturday
The GAA have issued next weekend's fixture lists and Donegal hurlers will travel to Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada Carrick-on-Shannon to contest the Allianz Hurling League division 3A final against Tyrone. There will be extra time if required.
The game is set for a 2.30pm start and will be followed by Leitrim and Waterford who meet in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League at the same venue.
Celtic Park or Brewster Park in Derry and Enniskillen respectively would have been many people's tip for a venue, but Carrick-on-Shannon it is.
Meanwhile on Sunday, Donegal footballers travel to Mayo, to Elverys MacHale Park to be specific, where they meet Mayo. That game has a 2pm throw-in.
The full fixture list for all games at the weekend in both leagues is as follows - referees will be confirmed later.
01.04.2017 (Sat)
Allianz Football League Roinn 4
Round 7
Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 16:30 Liatroim v Port Láirge
Carrick-on-Shannon Referee: TBC
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1B
Relegation Play-Off
O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 19:00 Laois v Ciarraí
Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary)
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2A
Final
Páirc Esler, Newry 15:00 Aontroim v Ceatharlach
Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary)
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B
Final
Parnell Park, Dublin 17:00 An Mhí v Cill Mhantáin
Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary)
Relegation Play-Off
TBC TBC Ros Comáin v Maigh Eo
Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary)
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 3A
Final
Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 14:00 Dún na nGall v Tír Eoghain
Carrick-on-Shannon Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary)
02.04.2017 (Sun)
Allianz Football League Roinn 1
Round 7
Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney 14:00 Ciarraí v Tír Eoghain
Referee: TBC
Elverys MacHale Park, 14:00 Maigh Eo v Dún na nGall
Castlebar Referee: TBC
St. Tiernach's Park, Clones 14:00 Muineachán v Áth Cliath
Referee: TBC
Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon 14:00 Ros Comáin v An Cabhán
Referee: TBC
Allianz Football League Roinn 2
Round 7
Cusack Park, Ennis 14:00 An Clár v An Mhí
Referee: TBC
Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork 14:00 Corcaigh v An Dún
Referee: TBC
Brewster Park, Enniskillen 14:00 Fear Manach v Doire
Referee: TBC
Pearse Stadium, Salthill 14:00 Gaillimh v Cill Dara
Referee: TBC
Allianz Football League Roinn 3
Round 7
Athletic Grounds, Armagh 14:00 Ard Mhacha v Tiobraid Árann
Referee: TBC
Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda 14:00 An Lú v Sligeach
Referee: TBC
O’Connor Park, Tullamore 14:00 Uíbh Fhailí v Laois
Referee: TBC
Corrigan Park, Belfast 14:00 Aontroim v An Longfort
Referee: TBC
Allianz Football League Roinn 4
Round 7
Cusack Park, Mullingar 13:00 An Iarmhí v Londain
Referee: TBC
Netwatch Cullen Park, 13:00 Ceatharlach v Loch Garman
Carlow Referee: TBC
Newcastlewest, Limerick 15:00 Luimneach v Cill Mhantáin
Referee: TBC
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1
Quarter Finals
O’Connor Park, Tullamore 16:00 Uíbh Fhailí v Tiobraid Árann
Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)
Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork 16:00 Corcaigh v Luimneach
Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)
Pearse Stadium, Salthill 16:00 Gaillimh v Port Láirge
Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)
Nowlan Park, Kilkenny 16:00 Cill Chainnigh v Loch Garman
Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)
Relegation Play-Off
Cusack Park, Ennis 16:00 An Clár v Áth Cliath
Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary)
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 3B
Final
Healy Park, Omagh 13:30 Warwickshire v An Longfort
Referee: TBC
(E.T. if Necessary)
