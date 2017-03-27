Donegal hurlers to play Tyrone in Carrick-on-Shannon

The GAA have issued next weekend's fixture lists and Donegal hurlers will travel to Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada Carrick-on-Shannon to contest the Allianz Hurling League division 3A final against Tyrone. There will be extra time if required.

The game is set for a 2.30pm start and will be followed by Leitrim and Waterford who meet in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League at the same venue.

Celtic Park or Brewster Park in Derry and Enniskillen respectively would have been many people's tip for a venue, but Carrick-on-Shannon it is.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Donegal footballers travel to Mayo, to Elverys MacHale Park to be specific, where they meet Mayo. That game has a 2pm throw-in.

The full fixture list for all games at the weekend in both leagues is as follows - referees will be confirmed later.

01.04.2017 (Sat)



Allianz Football League Roinn 4

Round 7

Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 16:30 Liatroim v Port Láirge

Carrick-on-Shannon Referee: TBC

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1B

Relegation Play-Off

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 19:00 Laois v Ciarraí

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary)

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2A

Final

Páirc Esler, Newry 15:00 Aontroim v Ceatharlach

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary)

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B

Final

Parnell Park, Dublin 17:00 An Mhí v Cill Mhantáin

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary)

Relegation Play-Off

TBC TBC Ros Comáin v Maigh Eo

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary)

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 3A

Final

Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 14:00 Dún na nGall v Tír Eoghain

Carrick-on-Shannon Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary)



02.04.2017 (Sun)



Allianz Football League Roinn 1

Round 7

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney 14:00 Ciarraí v Tír Eoghain

Referee: TBC

Elverys MacHale Park, 14:00 Maigh Eo v Dún na nGall

Castlebar Referee: TBC

St. Tiernach's Park, Clones 14:00 Muineachán v Áth Cliath

Referee: TBC

Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon 14:00 Ros Comáin v An Cabhán

Referee: TBC



Allianz Football League Roinn 2

Round 7

Cusack Park, Ennis 14:00 An Clár v An Mhí

Referee: TBC

Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork 14:00 Corcaigh v An Dún

Referee: TBC

Brewster Park, Enniskillen 14:00 Fear Manach v Doire

Referee: TBC

Pearse Stadium, Salthill 14:00 Gaillimh v Cill Dara

Referee: TBC



Allianz Football League Roinn 3

Round 7

Athletic Grounds, Armagh 14:00 Ard Mhacha v Tiobraid Árann

Referee: TBC

Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda 14:00 An Lú v Sligeach

Referee: TBC

O’Connor Park, Tullamore 14:00 Uíbh Fhailí v Laois

Referee: TBC

Corrigan Park, Belfast 14:00 Aontroim v An Longfort

Referee: TBC



Allianz Football League Roinn 4

Round 7

Cusack Park, Mullingar 13:00 An Iarmhí v Londain

Referee: TBC

Netwatch Cullen Park, 13:00 Ceatharlach v Loch Garman

Carlow Referee: TBC

Newcastlewest, Limerick 15:00 Luimneach v Cill Mhantáin

Referee: TBC

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1

Quarter Finals

O’Connor Park, Tullamore 16:00 Uíbh Fhailí v Tiobraid Árann

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)

Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork 16:00 Corcaigh v Luimneach

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)

Pearse Stadium, Salthill 16:00 Gaillimh v Port Láirge

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)

Nowlan Park, Kilkenny 16:00 Cill Chainnigh v Loch Garman

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)



Relegation Play-Off

Cusack Park, Ennis 16:00 An Clár v Áth Cliath

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary)



Allianz Hurling League Roinn 3B

Final

Healy Park, Omagh 13:30 Warwickshire v An Longfort

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary)