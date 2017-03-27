Donegal woman Maria is off to Dubai

Congratulations to Maria McColgan, who has won a four night stay in 5 star Bonnington Hotel Dubai in the Finn Harps FC draw.

The fundraising draw, for a dream holiday to the Dubai was held on the pitch immediately after the Finn Harps V Sligo Rovers derby match on Friday night.

A huge congratulations to the winner Maria McColgan from Muff who wins the four night stay to McGettigan’s 5 star Bonnington Hotel Dubai with flights and spending money.

Finn Harps FC thank all of those who supported the fundraiser including everyone who entered, those who sold tickets, and businesses who sponsored prizes. A special thank you to our main sponsor McGettigan’s for their ongoing support.

Prizewinners were as follows:

1) Four night stay in 5 star Bonnington Hotel Dubai – Maria McColgan, Muff.

2) €1000 Shopping voucher McElhinneys – Eadoin McKiernan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

3) 2 x 2017 season tickets for for Finn Harps – Donal Brennan from Signworx.

4) One night B&B for two with Spa treatment in Villa Rose Ballybofey- Tina Blaney, Letterkenny.

5) 2 Nights B&B for two in either Donegal Town or The Park Hotel Kiltimagh – Kevin Haughey, Donegal Town.