Davin Flynn steals the show again as Donegal qualify for final

Donegal will face Tyrone in the Division 3A Allianz League final following an eleven point win over Louth, in Louth, on Sunday afternoon.

Donegal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3-24

Louth . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1-17

In a high scoring encounter played at the Louth Training Centre, in Darver, a depleted Donegal side, short seven regulars, pulled off a brilliant victory against all the odds to qualify for a final showdown with the Red Hands.

New recruit Davin Flynn hit an impressive 2-12 for his adopted county as he took over the free taking duties from the suspended Lee Henderson.

Henderson missed the game after receiving a straight red card against Tyrone last Wednesday night.

Donegal were also without Jack O’Loughlin, serving a one match ban after also receiving his marching orders against Tyrone.

Dara Grant, Kevin Campbell, Enda McDermott and Declan Coulter, all injured, along with Christopher McDermott, work commitments, were the other first choice Donegal absentees.

Donegal led by two points, 2-9 to 1-10 at the end of an evenly contested opening 35 minutes as Louth looked for their first win of the campaign.

Man of the match Flynn scored both goals while Ronan McDermott, Colm Melaugh, Danny Cullen and Flynn also raised the white flags.

Donegal took a firm grip on the game in the second half and from the moment Niall Cleary found the Louth net early in the half, Donegal were on their way.

And from then on the points flowed with Flynn, Melaugh, Cullen, Cleary, Lafferty and second half substitute Sean Curran, who all found the target.

This was a big win for Donegal and sets up a mouthwatering final meeting with neighbours and arch rivals, Tyrone next Sunday. The venue will be decided early in the week by the Competitions Control Committee with Celtic Park, Derry, the most likely venue.

DONEGAl: Paul Burns; Aidan Stokes, Jamesie Donnelly, Padraig Doherty; Ritchie Kee, Joe Boyle, Ciaran Finn; Danny Cullen (0-3,2f), Stephen Gillespie; Ronan McDermott (0-1), Niall Cleary (1-1), Bernard Lafferty (0-4; Jamie De Ward, Colm Melaugh (0-2), Davin Flynn (2-12, 7,f).

Subs used; Dylan Lafferty, Cathal Doherty, Paul Nelson, Paddy Wilson, Sean Curran (0-1).