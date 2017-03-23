Welsh boxer SeanMcGoldrick with strong Donegal connection makes his professional bow this Saturday

Former Welsh amateur boxer, Sean McGoldrick, whose father is from Ballyshannon, will make is professional debut this Saturday night in Manchester.

McGoldrick is aiming to make an instant impact when he makes his professional debut on the undercard of Anthony Crolla’s lightweight world title rematch against champion Jorge Linares in Manchester on Saturday night

His opponent is Brett Fidoe, who is an experienced fighter with 44 bouts, but his win rate is poor

As well as a large contingent of family and friends from Newport, Donegal's Mr. Boxing, Peter O'Donnell, who is a friend of the McGoldrick family, will be in the Manchester Arena for the big night.

"I'm very grateful to the people who are spending their money to come and see me and make the four hour trip from Newport and even more so the few that are coming from Ireland, like Peter (O'Donnell), uncle Sean and some others," said McGoldrick, speaking to the Democrat this week.

McGoldrick was a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and earned bronze in the same tournament four years later, but making the pro switch was in the works for some time as he desired a fresh challenge.

“So I turned professional just before Christmas with MTK. As my management they sorted me a deal with Matchroom, so it has been in the pipeline for a few months,” said McGoldrick.

RIGHT DECISION

“I’ve always wanted to turn pro, it’s just finding that right time and being confident that it’s the right decision. As soon as I missed out on the last qualification event to go to the Olympics I left the GB squad and knew it was time to turn over.”

The 24-year-old becomes the latest amateur talent from Britain and Ireland to be snapped up by Hearn at Matchroom, following in the recent footsteps of the likes of Katie Taylor, Josh Kelly, Joe Cordina, Lawrence Okolie and Nicola Adams.

Irish boxing queen Taylor is being groomed for success at the highest level in the women’s game and will also feature again on the Crolla versus Linares card too, on a night McGoldrick is seeking to start his new career chapter off in style.

“Every boxer dreams to start the career with such a huge stable so I feel lucky to be a part of it and I plan on making my own name amongst all the great names they already have in the team,” continued the Welshman.

Having gained plenty of admirable achievements as an amateur already, McGoldrick is hoping that successful background can be a strong platform on which to build upon as a professional.

“I hope my amateur background will help, amateurs isn’t so different from the pro game now especially with WSB etc, so I think it will help,” he said.

“I’ll always work hard to make any adjustments that need to be made, so any changes that I’ll need to adapt to I’ll work hard to do that.”

The Tony Borg trained fighter will kick things off at bantamweight, a division in which he claimed his Commonwealth medals in 2010 and 2014, on what is set to be another big night on Manchester soil.

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

“I know it’s an amazing opportunity – one of the biggest shows this year and I’m making my debut, it’s incredible.

“I’m so excited and I really want to put on a special performance to add my bit to the card for the people watching.

“I’ve got a few bus loads of people coming up to support me so I want to make it a great night for them to remember as well as me.”

Despite a great spell for British and Irish boxing of late, McGoldrick isn’t looking towards any particular fighters to emulate but is keen to learn from those already at the top of the sport.

“I don’t want to emulate a style, just work on my strong points and try and be the best I can be,” he added. “Obviously if I see a boxer doing something I like and I can do it then I’ll work on that. I find all boxers inspiring and could probably name hundreds that inspire me. I watch boxing all the time for inspiration and to learn.”

Matchroom boss Hearn has been busy acquiring the best young prospects from around Britain and Ireland in the last few months, and Newport-born talent McGoldrick is one such fighter that will aim to make an immediate impact on March 25.