Twin Towns man Jason Quigley getting a crack at a World boxing title

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley is having his first crack at a world title in the early hours of tomorrow morning (Friday) when he fights for the NABF middleweight title.

The fight is his 13th since turning professional. And with 12 straight wins behind him hopes are high that the former Irish Senior Amateur champion will maintain his winning habit.

He faces experienced American fighter Glen Tapia in Fantasy Springs Resort, Indio, California.

The Quigley and Tapia fight is the headline bout of the night.

“It is a huge fight for Jason and is the biggest fight of his pro career so far,” said Peter O’Donnell, President of the Donegal boxing board and a close friend of Jason.

“I was chatting with Jason last night and he is in good shape and he is very happy with the way the training camp has gone for him.

“He is confident but there is no getting away from it that it is a big fight and there is a lot at stake for Jason in the fight.

“Tapia is an experienced pro with 35 fights behind him and while he has lost his last two fights he will be a tough customer.

“A win will really push him up the rankings and in with a chance of bigger and better things.”

Jason has won 12 of his fights since turning professional a little over two years ago. All but one of his fights were inside the distance.

Jason will be no stranger to the Fantasy Springs ring; he has fought there four times in his 12 bouts.

The fight is over 12 rounds, a first for Jason, whose longest fight so far has been over ten rounds.

That was his second last fight with Mexican James de la Rosa, at the T-Mobile Arena, Las which went the distance, before Quigley got the verdict on a majority decision.

The fight, a Golden Boy promotion, will be shown live on ESPN.

Jason has made no secret of the fact that he wants to be a world champion. This week’s fight could be the first big step in achieving his goal.

Jason Quigley’s professional boxing record - 12 wins (10 knockouts), 0 losses, 0 draws

Win 1 - Howard Reece,TKO 1 (6), MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV, Professional debut.

Win 2 - Fernando Najera, TKO 3 (4), Stubhub Center, Carson, CA,

Win 3 - Greg McCoy, KO 1 (4), Memorial Hall, Plymouth, MA,

Win 4 - Lanny Dardar, KO,1 (4), Belasco Theatre, Los Angeles, CA,

Win 5 - Tolutomi Agunbiade, KO 2 (6), Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, CA.

Win 6 - Joshua Snyder, TKO, 2 (4), Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, CA,.

Win 7 - Tom Howard, KO 2 (6), United States Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Win 8 - Michael Faulk, KO, 2 (6), Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, CA,

Win 9 - Marchristopher Adkins, UD, 4 (4), United States Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV.

Win 10 - Freddy Lopez KO, 1 (8), Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, CA.

Win 11 - James de la Rosa, 10 (10), United States T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV.

Win 12 - Jorge Melendez, TKO 1 (10), The Forum, Inglewood, CA.