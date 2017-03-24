Donegal Minors hoping to get first win against Tyrone on Saturday

Donegal Minors are back in action on Saturday when they face Tyrone in Healy Park on Saturday. (Throw-in 12 noon)

Saturday’s game is Donegal’s second game and after drawing with Fermanagh the weekend before last, Shaun Paul Barrett will be anxious to get the defence of their Ulster Minor Football League title back on track, with a win.

Donegal drew 1-12 each with Fermanagh after the Erne County came from two down in the closing minutes to earn a share of the spoils. The game was played on the 3G surface at the Bawnacre Centre in Irvinestown.

Thomas McGowan scored the Donegal goal and also chipped in with a point and Oisin Gallen and Peadar Mogan hit three points each; Conor O’Donnell 0-2, Luke Gavigan, Ronan Docherty posted the other points against Fermanagh.

Tyrone have played two games including a 1-12 each share of the points with Derry last Saturday. They defeated Antrim 1-9 to 1-5, in their opening game of the campaign. Antrim defeated Fermanagh by five points last weekend.

“We really struggled at midfield against Fermanagh and we were disappointed that a number of our top players did not perform against Fermanagh the last day,” Shaun Paul Barrett.

“We were also disappointed when we went two up late on that we were not able to hold out for the win.

“But we are going through a process and trying out players in different positions.

“This year’s squad is different to last year in that most of the players are new to us so we are experimenting and trying them out in different positions.

“We had worked for a number of years with last years squad and we knew the players and their best positions before we started out.

“But it is early days yet and we have to go through the process. The lads have worked really hard since we came together at the start of the year. And really it is all about building a team during the league for the championship.

Conor O’Donnell, Luke Gavigan, Peadar Mogan, Oisin Gallen and Ronan Docherty were the pick of the Donegal players against Fermanagh.

Shaun Paul Barrett will be looking for a much improved all round performance from all the rest, if they are to kick-start the defence of the minor league crown Donegal have won for the last three seasons.

Luke Gavigan (back injury) and Aaron Deeney (dental problem) are Shaun Paul Barrett’s only injury concern ahead of Saturday’s game.

Otherwise, he expects to have a fully fit squad.