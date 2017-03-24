Geraldine McLaughlin looking forward to facing Monaghan at the Burn Road

Donegal Ladies return to action after an extended four week break when they host Monaghan in Termon on Sunday. (Throw-in 2pm)

Donegal were due to play Mayo last Sunday in Convoy, but that game was postponed due to the death Donegal manager Micheál Naughton’s brother, Peter Naughton, in Sligo.

The Monaghan game is in Termon which Donegal captain Geraldine McLaughlin feels is a huge honour for the club and her fellow Termon teammates - her sister Nicole McLaughlin, Therese McCafferty, Roisin Friel, Lucy O’Flynn and Emer Gallagher.

“We are looking forward to having the game in Termon. We played a few underage games before for the county at the Burn Road, but this will be the first senior game and everybody at the club are looking forward to it,” said the Donegal captain.

Donegal are sitting on six points in fourth place in the Lidl Ladies Division One League table, with two wins from four games.

The wins were in their first two games over Armagh, at home, and Galway away. They lost narrowly on the road to Kerry and went down by seven points to Dublin in Parnell Park.

That will be the first outing in four weeks and the Donegal skipper is really looking forward to getting back into action after the break.

“We would have loved a game the week after the Dublin game, to get back to winning again and to make up for that defeat by Dublin.

“That game was a lot closer than the final score suggests. The big difference on the day was that Dublin took most of their chances and we missed a few clear goal chances.”

Monaghan are in the unusual position of propping up the league table with just one win from five games.

Their win was against Mayo and they lost to Dublin, Galway, Kerry and Cork.

However, the Donegal captain is not reading anything into Monaghan’s lowly position and feels they will provide Donegal with a huge challenge on Sunday.

“It is a very competitive league and there is very little between the teams. Before we played our last game against Dublin there was only three points between the bottom and top team.

Monaghan are a good team and they will be well up for the game. It is a big game for both of us. They need to win to avoid getting deeper into relegation bother.

“We need to win to maintain our fourth place position and a place in the league semi-final.”

With Mayo at home and Cork away still to come, Donegal also need a win to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Midfielder Katy Herron (back injury) is Donegal’s only injury concern this week.

Donegal’s prospects have been boosted by the return to training of Amber Barrett the week before last. The Milford woman had been laid low with illness.