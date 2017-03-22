Donegal hurlers finish with 12 in defeat to Tyrone in Garvaghy

Donegal finished with 12 players in a feisty affair in Garvaghy, losing out to Tyrone by two points in this re-arrranged game which had been postponed earlier in the month.

Tyrone 1-12

Donegal 1-10

Damien Casey’s last gasp goal not only sealed a Tyrone win but gave Mattie Lennon’s side a real chance of reaching the league final. A win on Sunday over Monaghan will secure that spot.

The defeat leaves Donegal still second in the table and they will need to get a win against Louth on Sunday and hope Tyrone lose out to Monaghan.

This was a contest underscored with five red cards, three for Donegal, two for Tyrone although there was some thrilling passages of play throughout with excellent scores. Once again the two marquee forwards Casey and Flynn did not disappoint.

Davin Flynn tagged on 0-8 for the visitors Casey scored 1-5, but Donegal missed some gilt edged opportunities, ten wides , although they looked on course for a win, pulling clear in the latter stages .

Stephen Gillespie’s sixty fifth minute goal edged Ardal McDermott’s side two points clear but the quality of Casey was evidenced with his late 1-1, the goal coming after a stunning run through the centre.

Score for score in the first half the sides level on four occasions with Donegal leading by the minimum at the break. Tiernan Morgan, Casey and Conor Grogan with the home scores, Flynn with 0-5 with Justin Kelly and Lee Henderson red carded.

Kevin Cassidy and Flynn points pulled Donegal clear before Bernard Lafferty went close for the goal, Tyrone came back ,Grogan, Peader Daly and a stunning long range point from Dermott Begley gave Tyrone the lead for only the second time before Gillespie steered the ball to the Tyrone net. Daly and Donegal pair Jack O’Loughlin and Joe Boyle also saw red in the last quarter.

Late drama though as Casey pointed from a long range free wrapping up the scoring with that fine goal.



Tyrone: Damien Casey 1-5, Conor Grogan 0-4, Tiernan Morgan, Dermot Begley and Peader Daly 0-1 each



Donegal: Davin Flynn 0-8, Stephen Gillespie 1-0, Bernard Lafferty and Kevin Campbell 0-1 each