Langan's 'Magnificent Seven' helps Donegal to victory

Donegal qualified for a tilt at Cavan in the Ulster U-21 semi-final after surviving a tough battle with Tyrone in the quarter-final replay in MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal 0-18

Tyrone 1-9

They can thank Michael Langan once more for a superb display of place kicking. The St. Michael's man hit six points last week but went one better in this game with seven. Cian Mulligan and Jamie Brennan also played their part.

Donegal showed two changes from the first game with Gaoth Dobhair Niall Friel and Cian Mulligan starting instead of Colm Kelly and Caolan McGonigle.

Tyrone also had two changes with Ryan Coleman and Con Kilpatrick starting in place of Brian Kennedy and Ryan Loughran.

There was nothing between the sides again in the opening half as they reached the break all square, Donegal 0-8, Tyrone 1-5.

Michael Langan was again to the fore for Donegal, hitting 0-3, his first point after 13 seconds. He was denied a goal at point blank range three minutes later by a great save by Benny Gallon in the Tyrone goal.

The difference that Cian Mulligan's inclusion made to Donegal was evident from early on and he won a free for Adam Neely to point.

Ryan Coleman had the big score for Tyrone, their goal after 14 minutes. He was on hand after a Lee Brennan free was only partially cleared from under the crossbar and he fired to the roof of the net. Half-back Liam Rafferty chipped in with two points from play.

Both sides held the lead but there was never more than two points between them in the opening half. Late points from Cian Mulligan and Jamie Brennan had Donegal on level terms.

Donegal forged two points clear early in second but then missed a penalty, Michael Langan’s effort saved after Michael Carroll had been hauled down.

Two great points from Jamie Brennan had Donegal four ahead after 47 minutes, the first time such a gap appeared in the two games.

Tyrone did get it back to three but they lost Peter Teague to a black card and Michael McKernan to a second yellow.

Donegal finished well with some great points from Langan Daire O Baoill and Caolan McGonigle.

Tyrone finished with 13 as Nathan Donnelly received a straight red just before the final whistle.



DONEGAL: Danny Rodgers; Stephen McMenamin, Brendan McCole, Conor Morrison; Eoghan 'Ban' Gallagher, Dáire Ó Baoill (0-1), Cian Mulligan (0-1); Michael Carroll (0-2), Tony McClenaghan; Christy McLaughlin, Adam Neely (0-1,f), Niall Friel; Stephen McBrearty (0-1), Michael Langan (0-7, 6f), Jamie Brennan (0-3). Subs: Caolan McGonigle (0-1) for Neely (21), Kieran Gillespie and Ethan O’Donnell for Friel and McLaughlin (half-time), Christian Bonner for McCleneghan (56), Rory Carr for Carroll (62), Danny Monagle for Mulligan (63).

TYRONE: Benny Gallon; Niall Kelly, Peter Teague, Conor Shields; Liam Rafferty (0-3), Michael McKernan (0-1), Feargal Meenagh; Ben O’Donnell (0-1), Con Kilpatrick; Michael O’Neill, David Mulgrew (0-1), Nathan Donnelly; Lee Brennan (0-1), Ryan Coleman (1-1), Paul Donaghy. Subs: Conor McLernon and Emmet McNabb (0-1) for Coleman and O’Neill (42), Johnny Harkin and Patrick McGirr for Rafferty and Kilpatrick (50), Ciaran McGlinchey for Teague (53, black card), Brian Kennedy for Donaghy (56)



REFEREE: Aidan McNally (Monaghan)