Breaking: Work to start again on new Finn Harps stadium project

Work is to get back underway on the new Finn Harps stadium in Stranorlar within the next few months.

Department officials have met with members of the Finn Harps stadium committee and have agreed a plan of action which, it is hoped, will see the project finally finished once and for all.

The new stadium will no longer be an all-seater project and instead will include two separate terraced areas behind each goal.

With work set to resume on the ground shortly, the plan is to have it ready in time for the start of the 2019 League of Ireland season.

The news will be met with relief by club officials who as recently as January, voiced their deep concern at the ongoing delays in the project.

At a public meeting in Ballybofey, Harps’ Commercial Officer, Aidan Campbell, said the committee would do all they could to ensure the contractor was back on site in 2017.

The first sod on the new ground was turned in 2008 but as of yet, the structure of the main stand is all that has been developed.

Not surprisingly, fans have long lost patience with the project with many fearing it would never get off the ground again.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh set up a meeting between officials from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and members of the Finn Harps Stadium committee last month. The Harps committee have been asked to resolve “a number of relatively minor issues”, before more department funding is released.

“I have written to the Minister asking that once Finn Harps provide the additional information, that funding for the completion of the project should be released,” said Minister McHugh.

“I hope now that any final details can be signed off so this project can move forward quickly and Finn Harps can move to their new home in early 2019.”