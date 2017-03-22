Letterkenny IT present scholarship awards to 21 students

Letterkenny IT have awarded 21 Sports Scholarships to full time students attending the institute who have been selected on the basis of their performance and dedication to sport in LYIT.

The Sports Scholarships awarded last Friday, together with the New Entrant Sports Scholarships presented last September, bring the total to 28 Sports Scholarships awarded in this academic year.

Recognition for individual athletes in Cycling, Athletics and Boxing in addition to the team sports of Basketball, Soccer, GAA Ladies and GAA Men’s.

LYIT have made excellent progress in both Soccer and Basketball this year with the soccer team playing in the Umbro Cup finals in Limerick IT and the basketball team playing in the Division 2 national final in Inchicore, Dublin.

In presenting the scholarships awards, which amount to €1,500 for a full scholarship and €1,000 for a Development Scholarship Paul Hannigan congratulated all the candidates and their coaches. In a sporting environment that is becoming more demanding for the participants, Paul believes that LYIT has moved in the right direction through the guidance of the appointed coaches, the administrators and the sports officer.



The students awarded were:

Shaun Anderson, Hurling, Eoin Scanlon, Hurling, David White, Hurling.(All Co Donegal)

Adrian Delap, Soccer, Marty Doherty, Soccer, Ciaran Kelly, Soccer, Caolan McDaid, Soccer, Brian McVeigh, Soccer.(All Co Donegal)

Aine O’Reilly, GAA, (Co Mayo), William Gillespie, GAA, Connall O’Boyle, GAA, Fionntan O’Flynn, GAA, Jack Quinn, GAA, Gemma Glackin, GAA, Victoria Kelly, GAA, Sarah Jane McDonald, GAA, Annie Rose Quinn, GAA (All Co Donegal).

Siadhbh Greene, Boxing, (Co Roscommon) Janah Rosagaran, Basketball, Co Louth) Michael McBride, Cycling (Co Donegal). Gavin McLaughlin, Athletics, (Co Donegal).