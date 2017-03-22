South West Donegal Darts round-up

Shield semi-final

Kilcar House came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 against John The Miners in the Shield Semi Final in the Cope on Sunday evening.

After winning the opening two matches 3-0 it went down to Cara Boyle and Adrian Byrne in the two point match to decide the outcome and it was Cara who won out 3-0 to set up a meeting with O’Donnell’s on Saturday week.

The 2017 Knockout Cup final takes place in John The Miners this Friday with league champions O’Donnell’s playing runners up Kilcar House.

O’Donnell’s have lost this final two years in a row and will be bidding to take the cup to Meenenary for the first time since 1978 while Kilcar House last won the cup in 2015 against O’Donnell’s will be looking to make it two wins in three years. This promises to be a good match and should attract a large crowd to Carrick.

Final Table

P W L F-A Pts

O’Donnell’s . . . . . . . . 8 5 3 39-17 39

Kilcar House . . . . . . 8 5 3 32-24 32

John The Miners . . 8 5 3 30-26 30

John The Miners B . 8 3 5 22-34 22

Cope House . . . . . . . 8 2 6 17-39 17

Fixtures

Friday 24th Knockout Final O’Donnell’s’ v Kilcar House in John The Miners

Saturday 1st April Shield Final O’Donnells v Kilcar House at 10pm and B final John The Miners B v The Cope House at 8pm both in O’Donnell’s

Saturday 8th 2017 Leo Molloy in Kilcar

Saturday 22nd 2017 Pat Rawdon in Killybegs