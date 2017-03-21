Donegal hurlers hoping to clinch final spot against Tyrone

Donegal can clinch a place in the Division 3A final and a crack at promotion when they go toe to toe on Wednesday against Tyrone in Healy Park. (Throw-in 8 pm)

This is a rearranged fixture that fell victim to the weather and since that Donegal have defeated Tyrone and Monaghan in O’Donnell Park.

Ardal McDermott’s charges, who won their opening game against Louth, at home, and lost away to Monaghan, are in second place behind Monaghan in the league table.

Donegal have a game in hand on the Farney men.

They are away to Louth next weekend and are in a good position with a much better score average than Monaghan and Tyrone. Monaghan are home to Tyrone in their last game.

Donegal had five points to spare over the Red Hands in O’Donnell Park.

New recruit Davin Flynn stole the show as he hit 2-8 in that game.

Flynn and former Armagh Nicky Rackard All-Star Declan Coulter, who has also declared for Donegal, have proven to be great additions to to what is, by and large, a Donegal team in transition.

And with Danny Cullen, Ronan McDermott, Lee Henderson, Jamesie Donnelly, Dara Grant, Joe Boyle, Padraig Doherty, Jack O’Loughlin, Niall Cleary, Enda McDermott and Cathal Doherty playing well, Donegal are in a good position to challenge for league honours.

The stakes are high for Tyrone too. If they can find the winning formula against Donegal and go to Monagan, next Sunday and win they would be back in the final qualification mix.

Donegal manager Ardal McDermott was keeping his fingers crossed that his players involved in club football games yesterday, came through those games without picking up any knocks.