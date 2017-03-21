Bonner hoping for the right result for Donegal U-21s in replay on Wednesday night against Tyrone

Donegal U-21 manager, Declan Bonner is hoping for the right result when his side entertain Tyrone in the quarter-final replay in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Wednesday night.

Donegal and Tyrone drew 0-14 each after extra-time last Wednesday night in Healy Park, Omagh.

"It was always going to go down to the wire. We had 15 wides on the night which was disappointing. They set up defensively and at the end of the day, the boys took the wrong option at times.

"At the end it took Danny Rodgers' save to keep us in the competition. It shouldn't have come down to that, but that's championship football, you've got to take your chances when they arrive.

"Hopefully, we can rectify that this Wednesday."

On the injury front, Bonner said there was no real change and didn't think he would have any of the long-term injured back. He said Kieran Gillespie was another week away; Mark Coyle also. "Caolan McGonigle is a big doubt now," said Bonner, who added that the Buncrana midfielder picked up an ankle injury and was below par.

"Rory Carr just needs game time but he is getting there," said Bonner.

The Na Rossa man was keeping his fingers crossed that all of his charges came through the senior game against Tyrone on Saturday night. In all seven of Bonner's panel played some part with Cian Mulligan coming on at half-time and scoring on his league debut. The Gaoth Dobhair man also took a couple of heavy hits near the end but seemed to be okay.

"The last thing we could afford would be more injuries. That would make Wednesday's match a real mammoth task."

"When the draw was made, Tyrone in their own back yard was always going to be difficult. Overall you couldn't fault the effort of the lads last week," said Bonner, who was thankful that Michael Langan hit some great scores in the second.

"It was a real good championship battle in a competition, unfortunately, that will be no more after this year.

"It will be great to get back to Ballybofey (for the replay). It's not going to win the match for us, but we are going to have to step up our form if we are to get over the line. But again there is not going to be much in it. It is going to be another battle royale but let's hope we can get over the line on Wednesday evening," said the Donegal boss.