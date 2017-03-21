Mac's View: First half was as good as I have seen in a long time

I’m still on a high from Saturday night’s win over Tyrone, in Ballybofey.

Saturday night’s first half performance was as good a half of football I have seen from any Donegal team in a long time.

The lads were simply brilliant in the opening 35 minutes; let us not forget the conditions were very difficult for good football.

Ciaran Thompson had a brilliant first half and Michael Murphy was his usual self and Ryan McHugh was outstanding throughout and was my man of the match. Neil McGee and Paddy McGrath were very solid in the full-back line and Frank McGlynn, or steady Eddie as I call him, was also his usual self. I was worried when he did not appear for the second half.

They pinned Tyrone back from the word go and except for a brief spell in the middle of the first half and again at the start of the second half, Donegal bossed the rest of the game.

The lads worked their socks off from the first whistle to the last and were still going strong at the finish. They are in great shape and very fit. They are the fittest team in the league by a good stretch.

Michael Murphy came in for a lot of attention off the ball. But Michael held his discipline admirably and did not take the bait.

Monaghan are next up on Sunday in Ballyshannon. They will be a different kettle of fish and we will need to be up for the challenge they will present.

But before that we have the U-21 replay against Tyrone, back in Ballybofey on Wednesday night.

They came close to leaving it behind them in Omagh last Wednesday night.

They were the better team and should have won with a little to spare, but their finishing let them down.

They shot something like 14 or 15 wides and nearly got caught with a late Tyrone goal. It took a brilliant save from Danny Rodgers and Ethan O’Donnell to scoop the rebound off the line to save us from losing a game they should have won.

They are going to have to sharpen up in front goals on Wednesday night.

They are a better team than Tyrone, but Tyrone will be well organised and as we found last Wednesday night will be difficult to break down.

The fact the game is MacCumhaill Park is a help but we should not rely on MacCumhaill Park alone. They are going to have work hard for it.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack