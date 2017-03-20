Another first for JT Physiotherapy

March got off to a great start at Letterkenny physiotherapy clinic, JT Physiotherapy.

Set up and run by Johnny Loughrey, the Ramelton Road practice has quickly evolved to become a centre of excellence in health, fitness, nutrition and well-being.

Earlier this week, JT Physiotherapy took delivery of a state of the art Shockwave Therapy device further adding to the range of services on offer at the clinic. The Shockwave Therapy device is one of the first of its kind in private physiotherapy practice in Ireland and JT Physiotherapy is the only facility north of Dublin offering this service.

Commenting on the unique benefits of Shockwave Therapy, Johnny Loughrey said: “Shockwave Therapy is a series of energetic shockwaves applied to the area that needs treatment - it is a purely mechanical wave, not an electric one.

“Treatment initiates an inflammation-like condition in the tissue being treated. The body responds by increasing the blood circulation and metabolism in the impact area which in turn accelerates the body’s own healing processes”.

He added: “Shockwave Therapy is a non-invasive treatment where the shockwave is delivered to the tissue via a compressed air impulse exerted by the hand piece.

“The shockwave radiates out extending to the entire area where pain occurs. No surgery or other treatments such as X-Ray etc. are required and treatment can usually start right away.

“No anaesthetic is required and you can continue usual activities after treatment (it is recommended to avoid pain provoking exercise for 48hrs following treatment)”.

Shockwave Therapy is a highly effective treatment of chronic tendon related pain including Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinopathy, Patellar Tendinopathy, Tennis Elbow and Calcific Tendinitis of the Shoulder.

Research has shown 70-85% chance that shockwave will improve your condition even where previous conservative techniques or treatment has failed.

JT Physiotherapy treats all types of clients from those who don’t regularly exercise to professional athletes, teaching you the skills you need to live a longer happier life. For more information contact 074 91 11010 or log onto www.jtphysio.com.