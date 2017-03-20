EA Sports League Cup games postponed as a mark of respect

The FAI has confirmed that tomorrow night’s EA Sports Cup first round ties have been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Derry City captain Ryan McBride.

There were eight first round matches fixed for Tuesday night, including Finn Harps against Cockhill Celtic at Finn Park in Ballybofey.

A date for the rescheduled fixture will be announced in due course.

Tuesday night's SSE Airtricity Premier Division match between Derry City and Limerick at Maginn Park in Buncrana is also postponed. Derry's game away to Galway United on Saturday night has also been called off.

Tributes have been paid to Ryan McBride throughout the day with clubs at all levels of the game expressing their condolences to the McBride family and Derry City FC.

In a statement, Finn Harps FC said the 27-year-old's death has left the soccer community in the north west and across the country in shock.

Describing the City captain as a true leader on the field and a gentleman off it, a Harps spokesperson said: "The thoughts of everyone at Finn Harps are with Ryan McBride’s family and friends, the Derry City management and players and all at our neighbouring League of Ireland Premier Division club at this enormously difficult time."