'Ryan was a leader and an inspiration' - John Delaney



The FAI has confirmed that Tuesday night’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division game between Derry City and Limerick at Maginn Park has been postponed as a mark of respect to City captain Ryan McBride who died on Sunday.

News of the defender’s sudden passing has been met by great sadness across the North West.

McBride (27) had played in Derry City’s 4-0 defeat of Drogheda United in Buncrana on Saturday.

A native of Derry, he made his debut for his hometown club in 2011 and quickly became a favourite amongst the supporters for his committed style of defending.

McBride twice appeared in the FAI Senior Cup Final, as a substitute in 2012 in the win over St Patrick's Athletic and as a starter in 2014 in the loss to the same team, while he also made over 100 League appearances for Derry.

The Chief Executive of the FAI, John Delaney has led the tributes to McBride saying Irish football is in mourning with the loss of a true great of the game.

"I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to Ryan's family, friends, and his club, Derry City FC, for which he was their leader, their captain and their inspiration,” he said.

"On behalf of the FAI Board and everyone in the Association, I would like to offer our sympathies to all who were blessed to have known Ryan.

"Ryan's passing has left a deep shock throughout football. We will remember Ryan with a tribute at Friday night's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Wales."

FAI Director of Competitions Fran Gavin added: "I am shocked at the sad news of Ryan's passing. I saw Ryan in action for Derry City against Drogheda United recently, where he was outstanding as he so often was for his team.

"Our thoughts are with his Ryan's family and all at Derry City at this very sad time. It is a terrible blow to the SSE Airtricity League and to everyone in football to lose such a great player."

It’s expected that a minute’s silence will be observed before Tuesday night’s EA Sports League Cup ties around the country, including the match between Finn Harps and Cockhill Celtic at Finn Park.