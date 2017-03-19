Naomh Brid are big winners in Division Three defeating Letterkenny Gaels

Naomh Brid big winners in Division Three



Naomh Brid headed back through the Gap with two big league points following a nine point win over Letterkenny Gael in Páirc Na nGael.



Letterkenny Gaels 0-5

Naomh Bríd 1-11

The winners played against the wind but made light of the elements to lead by four points, 1-3 to 0-2, at halfftime.

Gerard Gallagher scored the goal and also hit a point while Pauric Rooney and Clint Walsh also raised flags for the winners.

Brendan O’Brien and Sean McDonagh scored the points for a disappointing Gaels.

Naomh Brid opened the second half with a fine score from midfielder Padraic Gormley before Brendan O’Brien raised Gaels hopes with two fine points.

However, it was all Naomh Bríd from then to the finish as Cian Gallagher, Pauric McDaid and substitute Shane Walsh added to the Naomh Brid tally.

Shane Graham converted a late long range free before Daragh Brogan,Callum Gallagher and Shane Walsh made it a good day and a comprehensive win for Naomh Brid.

LETTERKENNY GAELS: S Graham(0-1); B Diver, K Kilkenny C Browne; O McElhinney, C Cannon, D Hunter; B O’Brien(0-3), M Harte; C Lynch, P Doherty, C Cannon; S McDonagh(0-1), N McGarrigle, J Doran.

NAOMH BRID: S Doherty; S Gormley, C Gallagher,P Rooney(0-1); E McGarrigle, P McDaid (0-1), A Quinn; R Gallagher, P Gormley (0-1); D Brogan (0-1), M McClay, C Gallagher(0-2); G Gallagher(1-1), C Walsh(0-1), E Quinn. Sub: Shane Walsh (0-3)

Referee: L McConigley

All square at the Cross



Damien Browne scored six points and Eric Roberts and Kevin Doherty scored the goals as Red Hugh’s and Downings drew at the Cross.



Red Hugh’s 0-12

Downings 2-6



RED HUGHS: C Kelly; M Devine, S McGlinchey, D Irwin; C Doherty, P McGlinchey, D Doherty; D Browne (0-6, 4f), J Carlin (0-1); James Carlin, P Sweeney(0-1), C Gallagher; M Bonner (0-2), R Gallen, G Melaugh (0-2). Subs: R Dullaghan, J Dullaghan, S Sweeney, C Melaugh.

DOWNINGS: H Davis; M Davis, M McBride, B McNutt; J McBride, K Doherty (1-0), J L McBride (0-1); S Boyce (0-1), B McBride (0-1); D McBride (0-2), Oisin Boyce, A Pasoma; G McClafferty (0-1), S McClafferty D McFadden. Subs: G McGee, S Gallagher.

Another good win for Gaeil Fhanada



Gael Fhanada made it two wins from games with a three points win over Burt, in Fanad.



Gaeil Fhanada 1-9

Burt 2-3



GAEIL FHANADA: B Friel; K McGonagle, J Coyle, F Sweeney; M McBride, J Gallagher, Odhran Shiels; Seamie ‘Nanny’ Friel (0-2), Oisin Shiels (0-2); O McFadden, M Friel (0-1), J Friel; M Sweeney (0-2), P Heraghty, N Carr (0-1). Subs: A McAteer (1-0), P Carr, E Carr, B McBride.

BURT: K McDermott; K Glenn, T Doherty, B Harrigan; D Gallagher, M McCann, S O'Donnell; J Boyle, C Harkin; D Grant, R Grant, C Gallagher (0-1); C McDermott (0-2), S McHugh, P McHugh (2-0). Subs: M McGavigan for K Glenn and C Dowds for P McHugh.