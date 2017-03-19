Wins for Naomh Columba, Ardara and Cloughaneely in Division Two in Donegal

Killybegs . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-2

Cloughaneely . . . . . . . 1-14

Killybegs' poor start to the season continued as they could only must two points at home to Cloughaneely on St. Patrick's Day.

The Cloughaneely scorers were: Darren McGeever 0-4, John Fitzgerald 1-0, Martin Maguire 0-3, Aidan Doohan, John McGarvey, Ciaran Scanlon, Kevin Mulhern, John McGarvey, Paddy Cannon and Denis Boyle 0-1 each.

Naomh Columba . . . 2-7

Buncrana . . . . . . . . . . 1-8

A two goal salvo from Pauric O'Neill was enough to give Naomh Columba a second win at Pairc na nGael.

The home side led 0-5 to 0-2 at the break and they went 1-7 to 0-2 ahead thanks to O'Neill's first goal on 41 minutes.

But Buncrana, who had former Kilcar 'keeper Kevin Campbell at midfield, staged a comeback and got back within two points before O'Neill struck for the second goal with two minutes left.

Buncrana got a consolation goal in added time, John Campbell converting from the penalty spot.

There were straight red cards for Gavin McGinley of Naomh Columba and Michael Gallagher of Buncrana for an off the ball clash late on.

NAOMH COLUMBA: S O'Gara; K McBrearty, M Cunningham, Philip Doherty (0-1); S Callaghan, B Carr, C Kennedy; P Ward, D McGuire; G McGinley, R McNern, Paul Doherty (0-1); R Gillespie (0-5,2f). P O'Neill (2-0), T McGinley. Subs., P McNern for Callaghan; J J McGinley for O'Neill.

BUNCRANA: S Parker; C Grant, B Waldron, S Doherty; S McLaughlin, W McLaughlin (0-1), N McLaughlin (0-1); M Gallagher, K Campbell; O O'Flaherty, Oran Doherty (0-2), A Doherty; S McClean, J Campbell (1-1, pen, f), Oisin Doherty (0-2,2f). Subs., P McLaughlin for S Doherty;

REFEREE: M Brown (F Masters)

Malin . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-6

Ardara . . . . . . . . . . .0-12

Malin only scored one point in the second half as Ardara came back from a point behind at the break to win by double scores in Connolly Park.

The first half saw Paul Walters putting the visitors in front after Gareth Concarr’s crossfield ball. Malin almost got a goal in reply when Paul McLaughlin’s long ball in saw Seamus Houghton knock it down to Brendan McLaughlin who saw his shot saved by the towering Ardara keeper Cathal Gallagher. Paul McLaughlin did manage to salvage the move with a point from the resulting 45’. Gareth Concarr then scored a free after McHugh had been fouled and he quickly got his second point after beating his man and scoring from an awkward angle. Gary Farren replied after a strong run up the right.

Michael McLaughlin saved Malin shortly after with a great block and Brendan McLaughlin levelled the scores with a jinking run and a one two played with Oisin McGonagle. Joe Melly’s strong run and good finish saw Ardara ahead again but Malin finished the half stronger with two Brendan McLaughlin frees. Halftime score Malin 0-05 Ardara 0-04.

Gary McHugh punched a long ball towards the goal at the start of the second half forcing Malin keeper Darragh McLaughlin to push it over the bar for a point. Concarr edged the visitors ahead with a free after he himself had been fouled.

Paul McLaughlin levelled up after Anthony Kelly sent Brendan McLaughlin away with a quick free. However, that was as good as it got for Malin who failed to score for the next twenty five minutes of normal time and five more added on. Ardara took control of the contest with two more Concarr frees before an excellent Brendan Boyle score from out on the right. Gary McHugh scored from the left after the referee played a good advantage and Concarr added another from play.

Malin pushed and had a few half chances at goal, one effort from Dan McDaid being the closest. However, it was left to CJ Molloy to finish the contest with the score of the game deep into injury time with a monster point from out on the left.

MALIN: Darragh McLaughlin, Michael McLaughlin, Conor Farren, Connor McColgan, Kieron McColgan, Paul McLaughlin (0-02, 1 45’), Declan Walsh, Anthony Kelly, John C Doherty, Dan McDaid, Oisin McGonagle, Brendan McLaughlin (0-03, 2f), Seamus Houghton, Gary Farren (0-01). Subs Darren McLarkey for Cr McColgan 20 mins

ARDARA: Cathal Gallagher, Kelvin Slowey, Kenny Doherty, Paddy McGrath, Johnny Herron, John Ross Molloy, Nicky Maguire, Jimmy McConnell, Cj Molloy (0-01), Kieron Breslin, Brendan Boyle (0-01), Joe Melly (0-01), Paul Walters(0-01), Gareth Concarr (0-06, 4f)and Gary McHugh(0-02). Subs: Conor Gallagher for Herron 38, Tony Harkin for J Melly 38 and Peter McHugh for McConnell (57 mins).