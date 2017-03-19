History-making win for Donagh Kelly in Cork

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly won a fourth successive victory at the Quality Hotel West Cork Rally on Sunday - a feat that has never been achieved in the 40-year history of the Clonakilty event.

It was another fantastic performance from the Frosses man who had Conor Foley on the notes in their Ford Focus WRC.

They led throughout Sunday and in the end had 1.45.75 minutes to spare over Josh Moffet/James Fulton in second place in a Ford Fiesta R5.

Alastair Fisher/Gordon Noble in a Ford Fiesta WRC were third

National Section

Pettigo's Kevin Eves and William Lynch won the National section in a Toyota Corolla.

Another Donegal crew of Kevin Gallagher and Brendan McElhinney were second in the National section in their Darrian T90, some 3 minutes, 42 seconds behind the leaders.