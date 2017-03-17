Danny wins St. Patrick's Day 5k for third year-in-a-row

Danny Mooney's dominance of the annual St. Patrick's Day 5k in Letterkenny continued on Friday when he won for the third year on the trot.

The Letterkenny AC man's time of 15.39 was very impressive, given the tough conditions the athletes faced.

In the wind and rain, Danny came in ahead of club-mate Eoghan McGinley (15.42), and Gavin Crawford was third in 17.43.

The first female athlete was Letterkenny AC's Evelyn Boyle (22.49).

Here are the results:

Voodoo Venue

St. Patrick's Day 5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Start +Lap 1 Finish

1. 361 Danny Mooney m MO LAC 08:11,8 15:39,5

2. 299 Eoghan McGinley m MO LAC 08:12,5 15:42,1

3. 298 Gavin Crawford m MO 09:01,0 17:43,4

4. 370 Kieran Crawford m MO LAC 09:25,3 18:12,2

5. 374 Kevin Curran m MO 09:22,8 18:32,7

6. 368 Paddy McDaid m M40 LAC 09:43,1 18:38,9

7. 313 Martin Gormley m M50 LAC 09:39,8 18:43,7

8. 351 Brian Crossan m M40 Kickboxing LK 09:47,5 18:47,3

9. 321 Kevin McGee m M40 09:34,0 18:49,8

10. 353 Zachary McGowan m MO City of Derry Spartans 09:32,8 18:52,9

11. 249 Niall McGee m M40 Inishowen A.C. 09:42,2 19:00,5

12. 241 Sean Sheerin m M50 00:00,0 19:01,3

13. 314 Paul Toner m M40 LAC 10:07,2 19:15,9

14. 243 Patrick Duffy m M40 09:56,6 19:19,2

15. 244 Marcus McClinkock m M40 10:04,4 19:25,2

16. 329 Barry Coyle m MO 10:10,6 19:26,0

17. 359 Marty Fagan m M40 10:16,1 19:54,0

18. 363 Jordan Ryan m MJ Box Fit 09:57,1 19:54,0

19. 341 Pat Mc Menamin m MO 10:30,2 20:03,4

20. 247 Sean McFeely m MJ LAC 10:24,6 20:06,7

21. 292 Michael Galvin m M40 LAC 10:17,6 20:16,0

22. 357 Brian Ferry m M40 LAC 10:34,5 20:23,9

23. 336 Martin Jordan m MO Convoy AC 10:30,5 20:35,2

24. 309 Barry Mackey m M50 LAC 10:31,6 20:50,3

25. 320 Sam Bogan m M40 10:46,1 21:04,2

26. 326 Anthony McDaid m M40 10:49,3 21:05,4

27. 294 Stephen Cunningham m MO 10:57,6 21:22,9

28. 352 Gary McDaid m MO 11:12,0 21:42,0

29. 356 Darren Winston m MO 10:43,2 21:46,1

30. 342 Stephen Higgins m MO 11:04,4 21:53,9

31. 372 Billy Black m MJ LAC 11:09,8 21:58,2

32. 338 Matthew Horner m MO 10:57,8 22:00,9

33. 295 Richard Raymond m M60 LAC 11:27,1 22:24,1

34. 323 Naoise Enright m M40 LAC 11:30,2 22:25,5

35. 373 Eddie Doherty m MO 11:31,8 22:41,6

36. 297 Keith Fletcher m M50 24/7 11:31,0 22:43,3

37. 340 Evelyn Boyle f FO LAC 11:35,2 22:49,6

38. 293 Brendan Delap m M60 11:27,0 22:55,9

39. 365 Martin Temple m M40 24/7 11:29,9 23:25,7

40. 316 Terence Quinn m M50 Raphoe Road Runners 12:09,2 23:28,2

41. 308 Rory Kennedy m M50 12:11,1 23:34,1

42. 322 Ciaran Liddy m M40 LAC 12:12,9 23:36,7

43. 242 Rory Reynolds m MO 12:04,9 23:43,5

44. 362 Andrew Matthewson m MO 12:09,5 23:48,6

45. 325 James McBride m M60 LAC 12:28,2 23:51,2

46. 310 Raj Mehan m MO Raphoe Road Runners 12:10,2 23:58,0

47. 335 Garvan Gallagher m MO Rub for Fun 11:42,9 24:02,2

48. 364 Nancy McNamee f F50 Finn Valley 12:23,6 24:06,7

49. 291 Barrry Foley m MO 11:50,0 24:25,7

50. 324 N.N. 324 12:31,8 24:32,1

51. 306 Brian Gallagher m M60 LAC 12:08,8 24:33,2

52. 339 Megan Skinnader f FJ LAC 12:25,4 24:40,9

53. 315 Pat McKenna f F40 LAC 12:50,3 24:41,9

54. 296 Kevin Lynch m M50 13:00,0 24:47,1

55. 355 Brian Duffy m M40 12:34,5 24:55,5

56. 337 Paul Skinnader m M50 12:46,7 25:06,5

57. 358 Noel Lynch m M40 LAC 13:03,1 25:11,4

58. 317 Megan Quinn f FO Raphoe Road Runners 12:59,0 25:40,6

59. 318 Patricia Logue f FO 13:37,8 25:54,0

60. 300 Lisa Gallagher f F40 13:16,5 25:55,9

61. 307 Seamus Murphy m M50 13:14,8 26:09,7

62. 354 Karl Curran m M50 13:27,2 26:14,1

63. 327 Kieran Mc Daid m MO 13:28,4 26:18,1

64. 369 Shaun O'Donnell m M50 Swanlings 13:43,7 26:19,6

65. 334 Jean Mc Glinchey f F50 13:30,1 26:22,8

66. 312 Sarah Robinson f FJ LAC 13:39,9 26:27,1

67. 311 Phillip Robinson m MO 24/7 13:39,9 26:27,2

68. 332 Natasha McBride f FO 13:28,1 26:42,2

69. 250 Linda Cronin f FO LAC 13:55,7 27:30,3

70. 328 Kate Black f FJ 13:47,5 27:33,4

71. 371 Shauna McFadden f FJ LAC 13:47,7 27:34,0

72. 246 Lucy McFeely f FJ LAC 14:23,3 27:48,5

73. 331 Noel McBride m M50 13:50,9 27:56,7

74. 245 Mary McFeely f F40 14:23,1 27:57,9

75. 367 Art McGrath m M60 14:27,4 28:28,9

76. 366 Ellie May Temple f FJ LAC 14:24,9 28:29,1

77. 333 Noreen Sharkey f F60 14:27,8 28:30,3

78. 248 Kathleen McCarry f F50 14:42,2 29:17,9

79. 343 Seamie Quinn m M40 16:28,7 29:51,8

80. 319 Suzanne Bogan f FO 16:44,7 33:11,4