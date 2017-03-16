Young Donegal cyclist gearing up for new season

Letterkenny cyclist, Shauna McFadden, will start her 2017 season this weekend when she competes in the Des Hanlon Cup in Carlow.

The race also doubles up as the first round of the women's national league.

The 17-year-old has had a steady winter's training and is looking forward to getting back to competing.

Shauna is just back from a training week in Manchester with Team Jadan-Weldtite who she officially joined at that the end of last year. Established in 2014, Team Jadan-Weldtite are based in Yorkshire.

Shauna is keen to make a good impression as the first event of the new season approaches.

"Winter training has gone well and I really enjoyed the week with my new team. I've been fortunate to secure generous sponsorship from a number of local businesses and I am extremely grateful to them for that," she told the Donegal Democrat.

"I'd like to thank Terence Diver from Diver's Hyundai, Jason Black from Voodoo, Peter McLean of Peter McLean Wedding Cars, Richard McNamara of McDonalds and Arthur McMahon of Donegal Oil for their help and support. I'm looking forward to my first race this weekend in Carlow. It's over 80k and it will be good to get back racing," Shauna added.