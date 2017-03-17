Busy weekend of league action in Donegal this Sunday

A big weekend of action is promised this week in the second round of the All County leagues with the victors from round one looking to string together a run of results while the others look to recover from last week's defeats.

DIVISION 1

Milford will host the visit of St. Eunan’s this weekend with both sides on the back of fine victories in Week 1. The Letterkenny side ran out comfortable winners against Dungloe, with county panellist Conor Gibbons kicking 0-8, while an impressive Milford stormed to victory in their first ever Division 1 match away to Bundoran. St. Eunan’s have a wider pool of players available this year and will be favourites to win this weekend.

Four Masters visit Glenswilly this week and will look to cause another upset after their fine victory over St. Michael’s last week. Reigning county champions Glenswilly will be disappointed to have been beaten so easily by Kilcar last week and will be seeking redemption this Sunday in Foxhall. A lot will depend on the availability of their county stars but Glenswilly will be confident in getting back on track.

Kilcar dismissed any doubts that a change of management may negatively affect their performances when storming to victory at home to Glenswilly. Their league form has been exceptional over the last two years and will be many peoples favourites to claim this year's title again. They face a Bundoran side who are on the back of a heavy defeat and will be expected to overcome this week's challenge.

Naomh Conaill have their first outing this week and will be fancied to defeat St. Michael's at home. With Ciaran Thompson impressing for the county team, they will be hoping he can continue his fine run of form against a St. Michael’s side who are recovering from defeat in Round One. A closely contested affair is expected with Naomh Conaill slightly fancied to take the spoils.

Gaoth Dobhair will also be taking to the field for the first time this Sunday after having last week's game postponed. A slightly weakened Gaoth Dobhair side will travel down the road to Dungloe and will be expected to be victorious on Sunday with Odhran Mac Niallais looking to continue his rich vein of form after scoring 3-5 against Kilcar in the Gaeltacht. There may be a doubt over this fixture if Donegal U-21s get over the Tyrone hurdle last night (Wednesday). Gaoth Dobhair have seven players on the U-21 panel and would again have a difficulty in fulfilling fixtures without their U-21 players.

DIVISON 2

Cloughaneely looked strong last week in their game which was eventually abandoned, although hampered by the unavailability of Jason Mc Gee. They will be confident of overcoming a Killybegs side heavily defeated at the hand of Naomh Columba last Sunday.

Buncrana make the long journey to Glencolmcille this week with plenty of winds in their sails after claiming a big win in last week's Inishowen derby against Malin. They will find it difficult to overcome a Naomh Columba side who looked strong as they dispatched Killybegs with relative ease.

Termon play host to a Glenfin side who last week had their game postponed. Termon were impressive when recording a big win over Sean Mc Cumhaill's and the Burn Road is renowned as a difficult place to come out of with a win. They will be expected to defeat the Glenfin men this weekend.

Ardara travel to Malin hoping to get back on track. Malin are on a similar journey having shipped a big defeat against Buncrana. Could be a draw.

Aodh Ruadh will hope to overcome a Sean Mc Cumhaill's side who visit Fr. Tierney Park following a home defeat last week to Termon.

Division 3

Senior championship side Burt will face Fanad Gaels in Fanad this weekend and the home side will be fancied to take victory.

Red Hugh's will host fellow Division 3 newcomers Downings and the away side will be expected to claim the two points on offer. Moville ran Fanad close last week but will face a huge challenge in St Naul’s on Sunday. Naomh Ultan host a much fancied Naomh Muire side who will expect to come away with both points. Letterkenny Gaels host a Naomh Bríd side and the visitors are given the vote.