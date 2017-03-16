Letterkenny AC host St. Patrick's Day 5k on Friday

Letterkenny Athletic Club's annual St Patrick's Day Family 5k will take place on Friday, March 17th.

The race starts at 11.15am at Market Square. The entry fee is €8 and registration opens at 10am at Aura Leisure Centre.

Juvenile races, which are free, commence at 1.15am at the Market Square.

Meanwhile several Letterkenny AC runners travelled to Bundoran on Saturday and in both the 10k and the 10 mile races, there were many outstanding performances from club runners.

Showing that good runners, like fine wines, get better with age, the first three runners in the 10k were all in the M40 category.

Ciaran Doherty was 2nd in 33.46, followed by Ivan Toner in 34.08. The race winner was Sligo AC's Richard Gorman, whose time was 33.06.

Noeleen Scanlan has just emerged from a highly successful cross country season and she showed that she has carried her superb Winter form smoothly into the Spring road season. She acheived a new PB of 39.05. This gave her 3rd place in a very competitive women's race.

In the 10 mile race, Eoghan McGinley clocked an excellent time of 53.01 (a most impressive pace of 5m18s/mile) to finish in 3rd place. Fellow LAC runner, Pauric Breslin, was 7th in 55.54.

Catriona Jennings was the second woman in a time of 1.00.21. Catherine Whoriskey, in 58.29, was first in the women's race. Kieran Crawford crossed the line in 1.00.36 and Kieran Coyle in 1.05.56.

Marian Kerr finished in 1.24.12 to complete her second race in a week.

The Race

Sharon Black emerged from The Race on Saturday as the second woman and, in the process, became the first ever Donegal woman to complete The Race.