Captains drive in the new year at Donegal Golf Club

The 2017 Donegal Golf Club Murvagh’s season commenced with the annual ecumenical service concelebrated by Fr Joe O’Donnell and Rev David Huff.

All past members and those recently lost were remembered.

The service was followed by the Captains' Drive-in and a nine hole competition.

It was a very wet morning but as the ceremony ended the ‘luck of the gods’ was with the new Captains, Dr John McHardy and Miriam Bennett, as the rain stopped and all members were able to enjoy their round of golf. They were back in the clubhouse before the rain and wind recommenced.

It was a good omen for our Captains at the start of their 2017 season.

Members were then treated to a superb meal provided by the club's catering staff.

In the competition, Richard Rafferty and Betty Kelly were the winners of the front nine with a score of 34.1pts.

Máirín McCartney and John Meehan were the winners of the back nine with 33.1pts.

Declan Gallagher was the winner of the Men's Singles Stableford 9 hole Competition with a score of 19pts bot.