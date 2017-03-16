Abandoned games to be discussed by Donegal GAA officials

Donegal GAA officials are to discuss last weekend’s two abandoned Donegal All-County Football League games when they meet on Saturday.

Declan Martin, secretary of the Donegal Competitions Control Committee also confirmed that the referees’ reports had been received on both games.

The matches in question were the Division Two meeting of Glenfin and Cloughaneely in Pairc Taobhoige, Glenfin on Sunday.

This game was abandoned three minutes from the end after an incident involving players from both teams.

Winning

Cloughaneely were winning 3-7 to 0-10 at the time.

The second game was the Division Three meeting of Naomh Muire and Red Hughs at The Banks on Saturday.

This game was abandoned after Red Hughs failed to return following a 20-minute delay in restarting the game following floodlight failure.

The floodlights failed in the middle of the first half.