A must win game for Donegal Ladies against Mayo

Donegal Ladies are hoping to find the winning formula again when they host Mayo in Convoy on Sunday. (2pm)

After a bright start and winning their opening two games at home to Armagh and away to Galway, Donegal have lost their last two games.

They lost narrowly to Kerry and suffered a heavy enough seven-point defeat to Dublin in Parnell Park. That was their last game and now three weeks on and manager Micheál Naughton is hoping they will be able to crank up their league challenge once again.

In what is a very competitive top division, Donegal are in a strange situation. If they were to lose Sunday’s game they could find themselves in relegation territory.

And likewise if they were to take full points from the game they could find themselves in a semi-final place.

“This is a big game for us,” Micheál Naughton, told the Democrat.

“If we were to lose we could end up dropping into the relegation zone and we don’t want that.

“But it is a big game for Mayo too, because they have only won one game and will be coming to Donegal hopeful of picking up the three points.

“And it is such a tight league that whoever wins on Sunday could find themselves in a semi-final.”

Donegal have put in three good solid weeks on the training pitch and with the exception of Amber Barrett, the manager is reporting a fully fit squad.

“All the injuries have cleared up and with the exception of Amber (Barrett) we have everybody else and have a fully fit squad.”

That means that Emer Gallagher and Deirdre Foley, who had been nursing injuries, are back in the frame for inclusion in the starting 15.

Former All-Star forward Yvonne McMonagle and former captain Aoife McDonnell have also had three good weeks training since returning from Australia.

“Mayo will be a stiff test and we are not reading too much into the fact that they have only won one game.

“Like ourselves, the games they have lost, they have lost them narrowly.

“They are a good side and they will be targeting this game in a big way. But we are confident and if we play up to the level that we are capable of I feel confident that we are capable of winning the game.

“It is about making as few mistakes as possible and taking our chances up front when we get them and punishing them at every opportunity.”

Donegal’s two remaining games after Sunday are at home to Monaghan and away to Cork the following weekend.

Donegal were due to train last night and will train again tomorrow morning after which Micheál Naughton will name his starting team.