Donegal GAA Club Call

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn on March 07 the were 5-1-4-8-2-6-7-3. The jackpot was not won jackpot this week jackpot is €5,500.

Reminder club membership is now due for the 2017

Both the seniors and reserves played Cloughaneely at home on Sunday in the first round of the league. The reserves lost by five points. Playing with the wind in the first half they were 1-5 to 0-4 up at half time. Ethan O Donnell scored the goal. Unfortunately this was not enough. Glenfin: Liam O’Meara; Dean Herron, Shaun McGlynn, Mark Temple; Lorcan Donnellan,Aodhfin McGlynn, Shane McGinty; Stephen Ward,Patrick McGrath; Matthew McGinley(0-2), Jason Marley (0-1),Tony Carlin; Ethan O Donnell (1-1),Ronan Carlin (0-1),Shane Moy(0-1). Subs used: Ross McDermott, Christy Morrow, Finian McGlinchey,Peader Campbell.

The senior game ended in controversy as the referee abandoned the game with three minutes of normal time remaining. We will have to wait on the referee’s report for full clarification.

The minor boys start the season with an away game against Glenswilly on St Patrick’s Day.

IORRAS

This the final week to get your club membership for this year. Please contact Edward Mc Laughlin, Karen Kerr, Nicola Donaghey, John Farren or any committee. Clubhouse open this Saturday from 11am to 1pm.

We have an Under age team coming over from Birmingham the weekend of April 21st to 23rd. If anyone can help with this please let Adrian Doherty (0879810304) or Michael Doherty (S) (0879975610).

Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn on Thursday March 9th were 11, 15, 22 & 24. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Mary Hartin, Glenmakee, Carn; Ronan, Rachel and James Doherty,Magheramore, John Devlin, Boharna, Anthony Doherty, Martin Mc Laughlin (Oggie), Gortaran. Jackpot next week is €2,900.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Donegal host Tyrone this Saturday. We need a lot of stewards and help with shops etc. to ensure it runs smoothly. If you are available can you let Alan Martin, club secretary, know to confirm on 086 172 3899.

The reserve game against Termon was postponed. The seniors were absent a number of players but played really well in the second half and were unlucky not to earn at least a draw.

Well done to the Donegal hurlers in beating Monaghan, on Sunday.. Lee Henderson scored eight points. Jamsie Donnelly also started the game.

Final registration night is on Thursday night in the Clubhouse from 7.30 to 9.30pm. Membership must be paid before March 31st.

Congratulations to Denise Harley who was the winner of our Club Lotto. Denise matched all 4 numbers (7, 9, 11 and 21) and claimed the €10,000 prize. The draw starts next week again at an incredible €5,000.

MOVILLE

The senior men lost at home to Fanad Gaels in the League on Sunday.

The minor men have had an excellent pre-season and overcame Malin in a challenge game last week.

All Moville players, coaches, parents and children invited to join our entry in Friday’s St. Patrick's Day Parade. We will meet at 2pm sharp on Quay Street outside the Corner Bar.

The Moville GAA Easter camp takes place April 10th to 12th this year from 10am to 1pm at the GAA pitch. Enquiries to 0861921046.

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot. The €50 winner was Neil Faulkner c/o Rosemarie Craig. The numbers drawn were 12,21,23,24. Next week’s jackpot is €1,800.

MALIN

The seniors and reserve lost at the weekend to Buncrana to Buncrana in the league.

The reserves welcomed back a few experienced players this year with Robert Porter, Lochlainn Byrne, William Logan and Jonathan McCarron. Martin McLaughlin also debuted in goals. The team lined out: Martin McLaughlin, Cathal Collins, Cormac Cullinan, Conor Quigley, Robert Porter, Thomas McLaughlin, Jonathan McCarron, Joe Doherty, Lochlainn Byrne, Joseph Doherty (P.M), Jonathan McLaughlin, Tiarnan Stevens, Padraig McCarron, Daniel Houghton and Ciaran Doherty (Dane). Subs Christopher McLaughlin for Daniel Houghton, Paco McLaughlin for Jonathan McLaughlin and William Loan for Ciaran Doherty.

The annual Big Breakfast will take place on St Patrick's Day, Friday 17th March from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Membership will be collected on the morning of the big breakfast.

This week’s lotto jackpot of €1100 was won by Francis McLaughlin, Fildara. The numbers drawn were 3-2-1-5-6-4-7. The €50 winner went to with the sellers prize going to Jack and Jamie McLaughlin. Next week’s jackpot is €500.

The 'Rising Stars Music Academy' will start on Saturday the 28th of January. For more information contact Annah Lafferty on 0866680565.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The Club held its first social night of the year on Saturday 11th March 2017. We would like to thank Tim Kelly and all the staff at Kelly’s Bar in Hendon for providing a wonderful venue. We would also like to thank Anthony Molloy, our special guest. Team Awards were presented to our Junior Team for winners of last year’s Ned McCardle Cup, and also to our Ladies team winners of their first ever Junior Championship.

Congratulations to the all the other awards winners on the night as follows: Young Player of the Year – Conor McCarthy; Junior Player of the Year – Ryan Elliott; Senior Player of the Year – Anthony McDermott. Ladies Player of the Year – Charlotte McEleney; Club Person of the Year – Denis Boyle

Preliminary Championship Games

Congratulations to both the senior and junior teams on their fantastic wins in the opening rounds of their respective championships this weekend just gone. Despite the late notice of the games being moved from Greenford to Wormwood Scrubs, both teams turned up on the day and were glad to be returning to the pitch for the first time this season.

The seniors were first up and kicked things off at 2pm with a hard fought one point win over last year’s senior championship winners and old rivals St Kiernan’s. Final score TCG 1-8, St Kiernans 1-7. The junior team followed in what was an open game against a tough Moindearg side who were playing their first game since relegation from Intermediate. The Young Guns produced a performance to be proud of and ran out winners with a score line of 2-10 to 0-8.

Calling all 40+’s. Players required for London to play in this years All Ireland Masters. Training has already started at The Hive – Edgware, HA86AG. Training is currently on every Tuesday evening from 8pm – 9.30pm. If you are interested call David on 07960666801.

The club will be hosting a reunion for all players and members from the early 90's and will be honouring players from the 1992/93 championship winning team. This is an open invite to all past and current members. This will be held on Saturday, 28th October 2017.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The senior men started the season with a good win in Fintra, against killybegs.

The reserve team are home to Kilcar on St Patrick’s Day in the Gaeltacht, 12 noon.

The minor board 10K run is on Easter Monday leaving Carrick at 2 pm.

This year's Easter camps take place on the 18th, 19th and 20th of April.

The club lotto reaches €9,500 this week

The club pass season ticket is available to buy. Closing date to order the club pass season ticket is 17th of March. Please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995 to place your order before Friday.

The deadline for club membership is fast approaching.

RED HUGH’S

We are hosting a breakfast morning on St. Patrick’s Day at our clubhouse from 9am to 12pm. Facepainting will also be available or the big and small children. Kindly sponsored by Supervalu and cooked by Yes Chef catering.

The senior men’s league game against Naomh Muire on Saturday evening had to be called off ten minutes into the game due to a floodlight malfunction. The game will be rearranged on a later date. The reserves lost to a good Naomh Muire side.

Saturday saw over over 180 children register to play this year. Each child that registered received their free club beanie. Colm McFadden was also our special guest who spoke to all our teams about the importance of listening to their coaches, practicing both hands and feet and at home. Kicking the ball against a wall without breaking windows.

A final registration night will take place on Friday the 25 th of March between 8pm and 9pm in the Clubhouse.

The club would like to wish best of luck and well done to Darragh McMenamin who made county u16 panel. Good luck and well done to to Cian Gallagher and Kieran Neeson who are part of the U-16 development squad.

ST MARY’S (Convoy)

The counties drawn last week in the lotto were CE, FH, LM, WD. Nine people had two counties. The five winners of €20 were Anthony Whyte, Elaine Gallagher, Convoy, Christopher Gallagher, Convoy, McDermott family Drumkeen and Eleanor McGill Drumkeen Next week’s jackpot is €6250.

Schools day takes place on Tuesday at St Mary's pitch.

Well done to all our players who played for county this weekend Codie Walsh ,Aoise Gildea and minor player Paddy Dolan

A huge congrats to Caoimhe Browne and Eimear Shovlin who were part of the All Ireland winning Marino College team who won the Donaghy Cup at the weekend in Mayo

St Mary's are hosting the Donegal Ladies versus Mayo this Sunday at 2 pm.

Registration is now due for adults. Please contact Gabrielle Gallagher to pay your Membership ASAP.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4, 6, 11, 22, 23. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Bridget Peoples c/o The Credit Union.Next week's jackpot is €1850.

Hope to see you all this coming Thursday night, 16th March, in the Atlantic House for a Table Quiz in aid of the Gaeil Fhánada Ladies. It kicks off at 10pm.

Well done to Jimmy Coyle who was voted as senior team captain for the 2017 season. He will be ably assisted by vice captain Seamie 'Nanny' Friel for the year.

Shaun McElwaine will help steer the reserve ship for the upcoming season.

CLOUGHANEELY

Thoisigh an tSraith Dé Domhnaigh nuair a rinne Cloich Cheannfhaola an turas go Gleann Fhinne. Bhain foireann tacaíochta Chloich Cheannfhaola 1-11|1-6. Chuir an reíteoir deireadh leis an chluiche nuair a tharla eachtra cupla bomaite ó dheireadh an chluiche. Bhí Cloich Cheann Fhaola chun tosaigh 3-7|0-9 ag an am. Ní fios caidé a tharlós go bpléifidh Coiste na gCluichí tuairisc an réiteora.

The draw for the intermediate club championship took place last weekend. Cloughaneely are in group A with Gaeil Fhánada, Naomh Columba and Naomh Bríd.

We'll done to our Tràth na gCeist team who competed in the Ulster finals. They were unlucky on this occasion!

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday March 8th were 1,11,13,14,15,16. There was no jackpot winner. We had 22 match 4s and the one winner drawn for the €100 was Paddy Sweeney, Ballyness. Jackpot next week is €2,900.

The ladies board are currently seeking an u-14 manager for the coming season. If anyone is interested (perhaps parents, past players of the club etc) or knows of anyone who may be interested please contact John McFadden on 086-3777237. Even if you're not interested in the manager role and wish to help out in some other capacity (no matter how small) please notify John.

The deadline for registration is March 20th.

The draw for the clubs to attend the U12 Activity Day in Croke Park on 22nd April took place at the Northern Board Meeting on Thursday night last. The three clubs drawn to take part were Cloughaneely, Sean MacCumhaills and Buncrana.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €5100 draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 13th March.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Mary "Yank" Timoney and Don Monaghan, Ardeskin. The numbers drawn were 6,17,23 and 24.

Membership is now due .

The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm all Ladies Players/Coaches/Mentors must be registered with the ladies board.

Four Masters hurling and camogie section are looking for any retired helmets. We will gladly accept any old or unused helmets lying around

gathering dust.

ST EUNAN’S

The senior footballers under the new management team of Barry Meehan and Eddie Brennan began their 2017 league campaign with a convincing win over Dungloe in O’Donnell Park.

The boys minor football leagues get underway this Friday (St. Patrick’s Day).

The minor hurling leagues also get underway this week but our team has a bye due to an uneven number of teams in the group.

The fixtures have now been circulated for minor, u16 and u14 age groups in Northern Board

The U12 fixtures will be circulated in the next day or two.

Our super House Draw is looming ever closer and is now just one month away – the draw will take place on Easter Sunday, April 16 th in the Mount Errigal Hotel. Tickets are €100 with a House in Rann Mór the top prize and nine other fabulous prizes on offer with a total prize fund of €175k.

After our recent successes in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade we are once again entering this year’s event. All participants are asked to be at Tobin’s by 2pm to prepare and Anne Nicholls, Mary Carr and their team have once again put in a lot of work for this year’s entry.

Friday evenings hurling and camogie camps are on at the minute in Aura for U6s up to U10s. The Century Cinema’s Sunday morning football academy is currently running in Aura.

To book a slot on the training pitch, contact Paul McGovern on 086-811 4151 asap. We have just seven players left in our last One Standing game for the Allianz Football.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Letterkenny Gaels ballad group represented Donegal in the Scór Sinsear Ballad Group Competition on Sunday. Katrina, Méabh, Niamh, Clíona and Bairbre came in third place, scoring 85/100 with their two ballads and narrowly missing out on a place in the Ulster final.

Bhain mná na nGael an sult as an obair ar chuir siad isteach ag ullmhú do Scór. Bhí idir craic agus ceol ar siúil acu le Brighdín Carr.

Last weekend our senior and reserve footballers both recorded victories away to Downings.

The Bailiúchán Teanga for Comhaltas Uladh will happen on St Patrick's Day. Letterkenny Gaels will be responsible for collections at all Masses at the Church of the Irish Martyrs.

Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn will be taking part in this year's St Patrick's Day Parade. No lorry this year but a very creative entry with strong club links. We need plenty of children and adults to take part. Are you available/an bhfuil tú ar fáil? Please contact Bairbre Uí Chathail.

Under 16s girls and younger football training is on every Sunday morning at Pairc na nGael.

Outdoor training arrangements will be made in the coming weeks.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

Many congratulations Càtriona Solan (solo singing) and to Geraldine Bonner, Aisling Sweeney, Joseph McBride, Amy Mc Garvey and Karl Doherty (instrumental group) who all got through to the Scor Ulster final.

B'iad 2, 5, 6 agus 18 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1600 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo.

Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Marie Mc Garvey - Chapel Rd, Brid O Donnell - Quay Rd, Celia Boden - Burtonport, Eileen Gallagher - Glenties agus Lennon Cowley - Sheskinarone.

The league began this weekend. The seniors played away to St Eunan’s on Sunday,and lost.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 7,9 ,13 ,14, 17. The €50 winners were Emlyn Walker, 11 Stracomer View, Bundoran, Marty McBride Glenelly Heights, Draperstown, Co Derry, Ann Croghan, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran. Next weeks Jackpot will be €5250.

There was a very disappointing start to the new division one league campaign with both teams losing out to newly promoted Milford, at Gaelic Park on Sunday.

The minors begin their league campaign with a home fixture against Ardara, on St Patrick’s Day. Well done to minor player Paul Murphy who was part of the Donegal team that drew with Fermanagh in the Ulster Minor League on Saturday last.

The date for this year's Kelloggs Cul Camp has been confirmed for July 24th to the 28th.

Registration for underage players will be €35 again for 2017.

This can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar John McEniff. Adult membership is also now .This can be paid to new senior club registrar Tommy Hourihane.

AODH RUADH

This year the theme of Aodh Ruadh’s participation in the St Patrick's Day Parade will be the 60th Anniversary of the Bakery Cup.

All Bord na nÓg and players and juvenile hurlers are invited in the parade this Friday. Players to assemble at Gaelscoil Éirne at 1.40pm. Jerseys will be provided. Parents / guardians can collect players at the Market Yard after the parade.

Membership can be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers. The last time Aodh Ruadh played division two football was 31 October 2010, when Fanad Gaels consigned them to the third tier.

Ballyshannon finally returned to the second division on Sunday, and did so with a bang and a good victory over Adara, in Ardara.

The loss of three key players to injury during the game was the main factor in Coláiste Cholmcille bowing out of the All-Ireland semi-final in Breffni Park 3G pitch. The Ballyshannon college exited the competition to Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown on a scoreline of 1-15 to 2-10.

The minors are the first underage side in league action when they travel to Dungloe this Saint Patrick's Day for a noon throw-in.

This Saturday there will be an internal under 10 blitz at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh (Munday's). All players to be ready action at 12 noon.

Aodh Ruadh ladies are having a bag pack fund-raiser in SuperValu, Bundoran on Saturday 18th March between 9am and 5pm. Please text Patricia Hill on 0876874389 if you can give some of your time.

The minor hurlers are due to open their league campaign at home this Saturday against Letterkenny Gaels in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The social highlight of the St Patrick's weekend is the Aodh Ruadh Ladies Teenage Disco at the Breesy Centre, Cashelard on Thursday, 16th March. The night runs from 8pm to 10pm.

Any business interested in taking an advert in the match programme for the Donegal v Monaghan NFL programme should contact Michael Daly, David McLoone, Conal Gallagher or Tom Daly.

Advance notice of a great night of comedy to look forward to in the Bridgend on Saturday 22nd April. Aodh Ruadh CLG presents Rory's Stories, along with the hilarious Frankie O'Donnell and Jon Dunt for a night of laughter and craic. Tickets are on sale now in Pearse O'Neill's, Ferguson's Jewellers, Kernan's Spar or from Packie McGrath on 087-9794696.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,900. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 4, 6, 16 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Mary Conlon, Cornhill; Una Bonner, Assaroe View; Margaret Campbell, Camlin; Aaron Cullen; and Jimmy Rafferty, Tonragee.

NAOMH MUIRE (Lower Rosses)

The winning lotto numbers at the weekend were 2,4,15,17. We had two people match three numbers; Síle Ferry Cúl a Chnoic, Owenie McGarvey, Rann na Feirste.

Yoga for all in the Health and Wellbeing Room at 8pm every Monday. New members always welcome. Great interest in the class which has being going strong now for two months.

With 14 mins played in Saturday nights league game, Naomh Muire were leading four points to one, floodlight failure resulted in a 20 minute delay. However, only Naomh Muire and the referee took to the field to continue the match.

As a result the referee blew the final whistle to end the match. There will be free entry available when game is replayed. Congratulations to the reserve team who had a convincing win.

ST MICHAEL’S

The All County League got underway on Sunday last with both teams travelling to Donegal Town to take on Four Masters and the team had mixed fortunes on the opening day.

The seniors were defeated by Four Masters.

The reserves recorded a good victory winning on a scoreline of Four Master 1-4 St. Michael’s 4-8. The St. Michael’s team and scorers were: Dean Fleming; Liam Kelly (0-1), Stephen Horan, Brandon McColgan; Ruairi Friel, James Henry Alcorn, Hugh O’Donnell; Keelan McGee (0-1), Paul Baird, Brendan Rodden, Caolan Toye, Lee Carr (0-2); Eoghan Kelly( 0-1), Stephen Coyle (3-3), Peter Sweeney, Sub Dillon Doherty for Sweeney (1-0).

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1,6,8,9, 15,18. The match 5 winners were P McGeady, Earrooey and Louise Sweeney, Swillybrin who won €50 each. This weeks Jackpot be €3150.

Membership reminder, contact Suzi Roarty 0872849214 or Ann Marie Kelly 0879454107 ASAP or follow the link below to complete online.

The Parish League continues this Sunday, March 19th at the Bridge from 11am until 12.30pm. All boys and girls 4-13 years welcome . Suitable clothing should be worn and remember gum shields are compulsory. Younger children should bring runners in case of bad weather. Registration will continue to take place.

Our first match in the minor league away to Convoy, this St Patrick's morning .

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn were 1-3-15-19. The €50 went Hugo McDyre, Main Street, and Paul McGuigan, Ard Connall. Next week’s Jackpot will be €10,000.

Club 200+ draw winners were; €300 - Michael Furey, Ard Patrick, €100- Philip Gallagher, Station Road, Martin Doherty, Mennahalla Road, Mary E Bonner, Glen Road, David Molloy, Nairin Road, Daniel McGeehan, Boyoughtar, Doochary, Eunan O’Donnell, Kilraine Eunan McGlinchy, Tullyard Road.

Naomh Conaill “Come Dine With Me” invite your friends and family to your home to host a dinner on St Patrick’s Day/Eve and then finish the evening along with all the other hosts in Kennedy’s Bar with music by “The Vinyls”. For all you Naomh Conaill enthusiasts outside of Donegal and overseas, why not get involved and host a table. A special prize of a year’s club lotto subscription is up for grabs.

As part of the event Naomh Conaill are proud to support Paul Dawson’s MS Fundraising Drive. A raffle will be held on the night with some fantastic prizes. If you are interested please contact a committee member. Martin Doherty 086 8656312 Rosaleen Doherty 087 6235023 Vincent Cranley 087 1770243 Please note that you can host your event on another night if it suits you and your guests better.

Naomh Conaill membership for 2017 is now due.

Naomh Conaill is having a Club Meeting on Friday 24th March at 8 pm in the Clubhouse.

This bank of Ireland expo is on in the Comp school on the 25th March. It’s a way of showcasing businesses and groups that are in the local community etc. Special guest is Daithi O'Se.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,800. The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 20, 21, and 22.

The €25 winners were Sadhbh Rooney, Vinny Gallagher, Geoffrey McClay, and Stephen Gorman. The next draw takes place in 7 Arches, Laghey, on 20th March.

Senior and reserve were defeated in the first round of the league against St Naul’s. In the reserve Philip Quinn, Billy Harron, Eoin McGrane, and Callum McGrory lined out for the first time in the reserve league.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers for this week are 4,15,17,27. There no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €950. There was no match 3 winner, next week's match 3 is €360.

There was no winner of the bingo Jackpot. Next week’s bingo jackpot is at €6,650 on 45 numbers.

Membership is available online at www.locallotto.ie and search 'Killybegs GAA'. Contact Susan if you have any queries, 0863935968.

Congratulations to Daniel Breslin and Yvonne McPartland, 2 of our senior players who got married at the weekend.

CLG Na Cealla Beaga present the Lip Sync Battle on Easter Saturday in the Blue Haven.

NA ROSSA

The club lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. Numbers drawn were 5,7,8 and 27. There was no jackpot winner on the night. Two lucky dips receive €50 Mary Trearty, Farrigans and Paul Kavanagh, Renny.

The senior squads league campaign gets under way on April 8th with a home tie versus St Mary's, Convoy.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 3 15 17 agus 22 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh.

Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas: James Mac Pháidín, Patsy Greer, Treasa Ní Bhuaidhe, Colm Ó Dochartaigh, Conor Mac Conigley, Bríd Nic Giolla Bhríde, Máire Ní Fhrighil agus Micheál Ó Brollacháin.

Fuair siad €20 an duine. B’í Gearróidín Bn Uí Chonghaile as Umlach a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde, Ceann na Leargaí, a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan an 20 Márta i dTeach Tabhairne Uí Luodhóg i gCreamhghort agus €4,300 atá sa phota óir.

Traenáil do na mná oíche Chéadaoin ag a hocht a chlog agus maidin Dé Sathairn ag 9.45.

Registration is now open for the year, all players must be registered before they can train or play with the club.

Beidh an traenáil ar fad do fhoirne faoi aois i halla an Ionaid go dtí go n-athróidh an t-am.

Is féidir na táillí clárúcháin a íoc roimh an traenáil mar go gcaithfidh imreoirí a bheith cláraithe sula dtig leo a dhul ag traenáil nó ag imirt leis an chlub. An dáta deireanach le seo a dhéanamh ná an 20 Márta.

Closing date for registration is March 20th. Anybody with queries re. underage registration can ask the team managers.

Club membership is now due. You can pay on the club website or in person to any member of the club committee.

MILFORD

Sunday will be a proud day for the club as Moyle Park hosts its first ever Division One clash. They welcome St Eunan’s. Na Galloglaigh had a fantastic win over Bundoran at the weekend but the Letterkenny kingpins will be a different story.

The reserves got off to a winning start too against Bundoran. The foundations for the win were laid in the 1st half when despite playing against a stiff breeze the lads put together some great passages of play to work good scores. The team was; Shaun Gallagher; Matthew Stewart, Paul Grier, Tony McGettigan; Brandon Toye, Enda McHugh,Cormac Friel (0-1); Caolan Bolton (0-1), Paddy McCarron; Dean Burgess (1-0), Ciaran McHugh (1-3), Ryan Ferry (0-1); Andreas Afxentiou (1-1), Marty Doyle (1-1), James Doyle (0-1). Subs: Patrick Ferry for R.Ferry, Gearoid Horkan for Grier,, Emmet Conaghan for McCarron.

There were another six casualties over the weekend in the LMS, leaving only 14 as we enter week five.

This weeks lotto numbers were 10-14-16-19. There was no jackpot winner. There was one one match 3 winner - Patrick Kerr - who won €70. Next week’s jackpot is €2,180.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors under new manager Barry Doherty opened their 2017 league campaign with a good win over Glenswilly on Sunday. The reserves also won.

Club membership is now due forms can be collected and returned to Áislann Chill Chartha or Fiona.

There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €4,800 this week’s numbers were: 3, 5, 15 and 29. The winners were; €50 - Mark Campbell, Meenboy, €30 - Peter Sweeney, Croagh, €20 - Ina Hegarty, Dunkineely and Linda Lyons, Kilbeg.

AN TEARMAINN

Congratulations to our senior men who recorded a victory in their first league game of the year in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

The minor boys kick off their league campaign with a game against Downings at the Burn Road on St. Patrick's Day.

The Ciorcal Comhrá resumed last Friday night after a two week break, and will continue until the end of March. All are welcome from 9-10 upstairs at An Craoibhín for a cúpla focal over a cup of tea in a relaxed, non-classroom environment.

Last week's lotto were 5, 17, 22 and 25. There were no match 3 winners. Open draw winners were Sean Sandilands and Marian Duffy. Next week's draw takes place in Nora's, Kilmacrennan, with Joe O'Connell, Pauric Hilferty and Hugh Harkin co-ordinating. The jackpot is €1,450.