ALL COUNTY LEAGUE DIV. 2
Controversy as match abandoned in Glenfin
GAA officials to investigate incident on Sunday
GAA officials are likely to launch an investigation after Sunday's All County League Division Two meeting of Glenfin and Cloughaneely was abandoned.
The game was stopped with only a couple of minutes to go following an incident close to the Glenfin goals.
The incident, which involved players and mentors, lasted a number of minutes after which the referee Mark Dorrian abandoned the game.
Cloughaneely were leading by six points, 3-7 to 0-10 at the time.
