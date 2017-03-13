Paddy McCourt a doubt as Harps head to Inchicore

Paddy McCourt is an injury concern for Finn Harps ahead of tonight’s trip to Dublin to face St. Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

The match is part of a full programme of Monday night fixtures in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Maginn Park in Buncrana is the venue for the game of the night with Derry City hosting the champions Dundalk.

And while both sides have enjoyed a great start to the season, for Harps and St. Pat’s, it’s been a different story.

They both go into tonight’s game in the capital without a league victory between them, although they picked up their first points in their respective fixtures on Friday night.

Harps’ draw with Galway United at Finn Park came on a night when the visitors were much the better side. The home team lost Paddy McCourt to a calf injury on the hour and as a result, he might not make the starting eleven tonight.

His manager, Ollie Horgan, said he does have options if changes need to be made.

“To be fair, maybe unlike other years, we have a panel there,” he said.

“There’s one or two that hasn’t got a start yet at all that are proper players as well so it’s an ideal time maybe to shake things up a little bit and rotate a number of players.”

He added: “We’ve a bad record up in Inchicore this past couple of years so we know what we’re going into. Mind you, I don’t think there’s any easy game in it.”

Meanwhile it was confirmed over the weekend that former Sligo Rovers midfielder Pascal Millien has signed for Finn Harps.

The transfer is subject to the club receiving a work permit for the 30-year-old Haitian born attacking midfielder.