Round up: Aodh Ruadh record narrow win over Ardara



David McGurrin kicked six points as Aodh Ruadh hit the ground running with a narrow win over Ardara, in Ardara.



Ardara 0-10

Aodh Ruadh 0-11

This was a big test for Aodh Ruadh, a young team coming up from Division Three and for much of this game it looked like the experienced Ardara would have enough to keep the points at home.

But in a tense finale McGurrin hit the last four points as Aodh Ruadh came from 0-7 to 0-8 down in the closing ten minutes.

Ardara played with the wind and led 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time.

Gareth Concarr, 0-4, Brendan Boyle, C J Molloy and Peter McHugh scored the first half points for Ardara.

McGurrin, Seamus Kane and Philip Patton kicked the Aodh Ruadh points.

McGurrin was first off the mark for Aodh Ruadh in the second half with two points either side of one in response from Jimmy O’Connell.

Mickey ‘Sticky’ Ward and David Dolan, from a 40 metre free, made it a one point game. Ardara ahead by one 0-8 to 0-7, before McGurrin tied up the game, on 50 minutes, at 0-8 each.

Aodh Ruadh finished strongly and outscored Ardara by three points to two in a frenetic finish to claim the precious points with McGurrin hitting the vital winner for the visitors.Ardara;: Cathal Gallagher; Paddy McGrath, Kenneth Doherty, Kevin Breslin; Johnny Herron, John Ross, Molloy, Nicolas Maguire; Brendan Boyle (0-1), C J Molloy (0-1); Ciaran Breslin, Peter McHugh(0-1), Paul Watters; Gareth Concarr (0-4), Simon Breslin, Lorcan O’Donnell. Subs used; Jimmy O’Connell (0-2), Ryan Malley, Oisin O’Donnell (0-1), Jack Brennan.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O’Halloran (0-1), Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Eddie Lynch, Jason Granaghan, Patrick Gillespie; Eamon McGrath, Conor Patton; Philip Patton,David McGurrin (0-6) Seamus Kane (0-1); Shane McGrath (0-1), David Dolan (0-1), Michael ‘Stick’ Ward (0-1).

SEAN MacCUMHAILLS 1-11

TERMON 2-9

Termon got their return to Division Two with a good away win over MacCumhaills, in Ballybofey.

Daire McDaid and Ricky Gallagher scored the goals for Termon in the first half as they led 2-4 to 0-6 at half-time.

MacCumhaills hit back to make a real game of it in the second with Stephen Mulligan netting and Martin O’Reilly hitting six points.

Termon were 0-4 to 0-2 in front before McDaid netted in the 20th minute, firing a crisp effort beyond Eoin Gallen, the MacCumhaill’s ‘keeper.

Termon’s second had a touch of good fortune about it as Gallagher’s shot dropped in behind Gallen to put the visitors 2-4 to 0-3 in front.

O’Reilly stung the palms of Michael Boyle and had to settle for a point while frees by Mulligan and O’Reilly had MacCumhaills within four at the break.

O’Reilly knocked over a free and then a wonderful effort off the outside of his right foot inched them closer still.

MacCumhaills were on level terms when Mulligan finished well for a goal that ignited the home side. Termon regained the lead when Caolan McDaid pointed.

Michael Lynch, Gary Wilson and O’Reilly levelled things up before Enda McCormick, kicked the winner in injury time.



MacCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Seamus McGinty, Joe Dunnion, Eoghan Wright; Marty Gallagher, Gary Wilson (0-1), Adam Lynch; Steven O’Reilly, John Lynch; Paddy Hannigan, Martin O’Reilly (0-6, 4f), Ryan Duffy; Stephen Mulligan (1-3, 2f), Brian Patton, Gary Dunnion. Subs: Conor Griffin for McGinty; Padraic Patton for Duffy; Michael Lynch (0-1) for B.Patton

TERMON: Michael Boyle; Shane Callaghan, Kevin McDaid, Fionntán O’Flynn; James McSharry, Ricky Gallagher (1-1), Kevin McElwaine; Jimmy Gallagher, Aiden Sweeney; Caolan Mellett, Daire McDaid (1-4, 3f), Enda McCormick (0-3, 2f); Caolan McDaid (0-1), Nathan McElwaine, Paul McDaid. Subs: Shane Doherty for Mellett (38), Johnny McCafferty for P.McDaid (46), Steve McElwaine for K.McElwaine (48), Barry Gallagher for McSharry (55).

Referee: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh).

NAOMH COLUMBA 1-10

KILLYBEGS 0-3

Naomh Columba got the new season off to a winning start with a comfortable ten point win over Killybegs, in Fintra.

Naomh Columba led 0-5 to 0-1 at halftime having played into a stiff wind before pulling away in the second period.

Pauric O’Neill, scored the Naomh Columba goal ten minutes from the end to make sure of the two points.

Both teams were short a number of players Killybegs without Donegal seniors Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher.

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Owen Gallagher, David McGuinness (0-1), Dara McClean; Callum Quinnn, Mark Finnerty, Antoine O'Hara; John Ban Gallagher, Pauric Connaghan; Daniel O'Keaney, Louis McNern, Jack Beecham; Pauric Gallagher, Evan Broderick (0-1), Paul Cunningham. Sub used: Conor Knox (0-1).

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Kieran McBrearty, Martin Cunningham, Philip Doherty (0-2); Conor Carr, Barry Carr, Paul Doherty (0-1); Declan McGuire (0-2), Pauric Ward (0-1); Gavin McGinley, Ryan McNern, Teague McGinley; Ryan Gillespie (0-3, 2f), Pauric O'Neill (1-1), Pauric Cunningham. Subs used; Colm McNelis, Damien McBrearty, Conor Kennedy.

Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).







Buncrana 1-7

Malin 1-3

Buncrana marked their return to Division Two with a home win over an understrength Malin, in Scarvey.

John Campbell scored 1-1 for Buncrana who led 1- 3 to 1-1 at half-time. Ciaran McColgan scored the Malin goal.

Odhran Doherty with 0-4, Oisin Doherty and Noel McLaughlin one each were the other Buncrana men to hit the target.

Darach O’Connor picked up a knee injury early in the second half and was forced out of the game.