No trouble for St. Eunan's against Dungloe

Classy St Eunan’s had far too much power and panache for a badly outgunned Dungloe side in O’Donnell Park.



St Eunan’s . . . 2-13

Dungloe . . . 0- 6





Clinically executed goals from Lee McMonagle and the ageless Rory Kavanagh garnished a composed, confident and cohesive display.

And county panellist Conor Gibbons weighed in with eight well- struck points.

McMonagle’s cleverly converted eighth minute penalty pushed the winners to a 1-8 to 0-2 half time lead which effectively sealed matters.

It got even worse for Dungloe just after the interval when Kavanagh found the net after good work from Paddy McGowan.

Rory Carr made a brief appearance for the winners towards the end of this very one-sided affair.

ST EUNAN'S SCORERS: Conor Gibbons (0-85f), Rory Kavanagh (1-0), Lee McMonagle (1-0 pen), Patrick McGowan (0-2), John Haran (0-2), Cilian Morrison (0-1).

DUNGLOE SCORERS: Ryan Greene (0-3f), Noel McBride (0-1f), Ryan Connors (0-1f), Conor Greene (0-1).