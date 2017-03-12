Four Masters record rare win over St. Michael's

A superb team performance from the Donegal town men led them to a three- points victory over St Michaels in Tir Chonaill Park yesterday.

Four Masters . . . 1-9

St Michael’s . . . 0-9





The combined teamwork of Kevin McBrearty and Leo McHugh at midfield contributed to 1-7 of the Four Masters scores.

The winners trailed by two points in a well-contested opening half that saw ex-county star Colm McFadden kick a wonderful point.

But the turning point came in the third quarter when an increasingly rampant Masters side tacked on three unanswered frees to go a point in front.

They also had the fillip of a converted penalty which was cooly converted by Kevin McBrearty to put them ahead by 1-7 to 0-9.

But final points from Emmet Doogan and Caolan Loughney sealed their first victory over St Michael’s since 2012.

FOUR MASTERS SCORERS: Kevin McBrearty 1-6 Leo McHugh 0-1 Emmet Doogan 0-1 Caolan Loughney 0-1

ST. MICHAEL'S SCORERS: Colm McFadden 0-3 Andrew Kelly 0-2 Odhran McFadden 0-2 Michael Gallagher 0-1 Daniel McLaughlin 0-1