DONEGAL ALL COUNTY LEAGUE
Champions Kilcar up and running with victory over Glenswilly
Murphy the main scoring threat for Glen
Kilcar's Cormac Cannon, scorer of his team's opening goal on Sunday.
Reigning county league champions Kilcar got their 2017 campaign off to the perfect start with a well-deserved win over county final conquerors, Glenswilly at Towney.
Kilcar 2-13
Glenswilly 0-10
Goals from Cormac Cannon and a brilliant effort from county star Eoin McHugh were to prove key in a match where most of Glenswilly’s scores came from the trusty boot of Michael Murphy.
Ryan McHugh was also in top form for the winners, weighing in with a very impressive seven points as the home side led by 1-9 to 0-4 at the interval
Glenswilly struggled to find any sort of rhythm against a swift and decisive Kilcar side who were never really troubled.
Cathal Gallagher from Glenswilly was lined for a second yellow card after 35 minutes and Ashley Carr was black-carded for Kilcar after 25 minutes with Ciaran Bonner of Glenswilly getting a similar card after 55 minutes.
And this win could set down a marker as these sides also meet in the county championship later on in the year.
Kilcar scorers; Ryan McHugh (0-7, 4f), Eoin McHugh (1-3), Cormac Cannon (1-0), Daniel Lyons (0-2), Mark Sweeney (0-1), Ciaran McGinley (0-1),
Glenswilly scorers; Michael Murphy (0-7, 4f), Leon Kelly (0-1), Caomhin Marley (0-1) Conor Boyce (0-1).
