Champions Kilcar up and running with victory over Glenswilly

Reigning county league champions Kilcar got their 2017 campaign off to the perfect start with a well-deserved win over county final conquerors, Glenswilly at Towney.



Kilcar 2-13

Glenswilly 0-10

Goals from Cormac Cannon and a brilliant effort from county star Eoin McHugh were to prove key in a match where most of Glenswilly’s scores came from the trusty boot of Michael Murphy.

Ryan McHugh was also in top form for the winners, weighing in with a very impressive seven points as the home side led by 1-9 to 0-4 at the interval

Glenswilly struggled to find any sort of rhythm against a swift and decisive Kilcar side who were never really troubled.

Cathal Gallagher from Glenswilly was lined for a second yellow card after 35 minutes and Ashley Carr was black-carded for Kilcar after 25 minutes with Ciaran Bonner of Glenswilly getting a similar card after 55 minutes.

And this win could set down a marker as these sides also meet in the county championship later on in the year.

Kilcar scorers; Ryan McHugh (0-7, 4f), Eoin McHugh (1-3), Cormac Cannon (1-0), Daniel Lyons (0-2), Mark Sweeney (0-1), Ciaran McGinley (0-1),

Glenswilly scorers; Michael Murphy (0-7, 4f), Leon Kelly (0-1), Caomhin Marley (0-1) Conor Boyce (0-1).