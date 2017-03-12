Doherty on the double for Harps

Two goals from Gareth Doherty saw the Finn Harps U-19s make the perfect start to their new FAI National League season at Gortakeegan on Saturday.



Monaghan/Cavan . . 1

Finn Harps . . 2

Manager Joe Boyle will be very pleased to get three away points after Harps had initially fallen behind on 25 minutes.

However, Doherty who is a member of the Ollie Horgan’s senior squad got the visitors back on level terms nine minutes before the break.

Then just three minutes after the interval Doherty popped up to score what proved to be the winner.

Boyle’s boys don’t have a game over the next two weekends before playing their first home league fixture against Bohemians at The Curragh on Saturday, April 1st.